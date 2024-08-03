Martha Stewart rings in 83rd birthday with major transformation alongside Snoop Dogg

Martha Stewart has celebrated her 83rd birthday enjoying the Dressage Grand Prix at the 2024 Olympics with BFF Snoop Dogg, and the pair both rocked an incredible transformation.

Martha and Snoop paid homage to the Olympians by dressing in dressage suits and hats, as they watched Germany win the gold medal. Both wore white breeches with Martha pairing her pants with black riding boots, a white shirt with gold brooch and dark navy blue double-breasted blazer.

© Instagram Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the 2024 Olympics

Snoop wore a single-breasted blazer with personalized S embroidered on the pocket, a white shirt and black sneakers with tan half-chaps.

They were dressed by Malvern Saddlery, a Pennsylvania-based equestrian brand, and both wore riding helmets to watch the event.

Despite previously admitting to being afraid of horses, rapper Snoop invited his friend Martha to Paris to watch the Games and help him commentate for the equestrian events for NBC.

Speaking on The Today Show the day before, Martha revealed that Snoop had called her because he knows she "knows horses and he’s a little fearful of horses".

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Snoop and Martha watching the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

"I’m still scared of horses," quipped Snoop to which Martha asked if he had ever ridden a horse, to which he doubled down, laughing: "No, I'm scared."

Snoop then shared that he planned to bring carrots and apples to win over the horses, to which Martha reminded him that would have to be after the events so that the horses didn't get a sugar rush.

Snoop and Martha became friends in 2008 when he appeared on Martha's cooking show. They reunited in 2015 for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, and he later told NBC that their reunion led to him realizing he "wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life".

"She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night," he said.

"In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life".

© Christopher Polk Snoop and Martha attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015

In a foreword for his 2018 book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, Martha wrote: "Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies."

"Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me," she continued, adding: "Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes."