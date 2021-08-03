Alex Scott rocks a silky plunging blouse and skinny jeans at the Tokyo Olympics

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bringing style to our screens is Tokyo Olympics presenter Alex Scott, who has served some seriously glamorous looks since the games kicked off last month.

Taking to Instagram to post the details of her latest ensemble, the 36-year-old stunned in a silky black blouse and black skinny jeans, teamed with a pair of towering pointed-toe stilettos.

Complete with a daring plunge neckline, Alex paired her blouse with some chic gold jewellery. Wearing her thick brunette locks in long, glossy curls, the football star looked sensational as she covered the highlights of the Olympic Games.

Rushing to the comments, fans were quick to share their love for the presenter's stunning outfit. "I love this look and I'm loving the Olympics coverage. So massive for two women to be presenting such a show too!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "You radiate beauty Alex! What a woman, you're so inspiring to others and an amazing presenter."

The star captioned her post: "When they tell you not to look..."

Tagging in her outfit details, Alex revealed her dreamy striped blouse was actually from an independent label, Pretty Lavish, championing smaller brands for her on-screen style.

Alex's all-black style is not the first time her outfit has been a hit with fans. For the opening ceremony last Friday, the presenter donned a chic black one-piece by Tommy Hilfiger, which featured a waist-cinching buckle belt and elegant twist detail at the neckline.

Sharing the look to her Instagram feed, Alex couldn't help but poke fun at herself as she realised what she had posed in front of.

"Can someone point me in the direction of the toilet please… Open ceremony show outfit: #olympics @tommyhilfiger @thomasjhilfiger."

Alex looked sensational at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning look and soon filled the post's comment section with thousands of adoring messages. "Absolutely stunning," one wrote while another added: "You look sensational. That outfit is everything!" Many more wished the 36-year-old luck over the next few weeks.

