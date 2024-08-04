John and Ella Travolta enjoy rare father-daughter day out at the Olympics

Enjoying a father-daughter day out, John and Ella Travolta headed to the Paris Olympics on Saturday, where they watched the gymnastics finals. Arriving in the City of Lights, John, 70, was accompanied by Ella, 24. Taking a seat in the stadium, they were joined by David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

© Getty Ella and John Travolta headed to the gymnastics finals on Saturday

Coordinating in black outfits, Grease star John looked smart in a tailored blazer, which he teamed with blue jeans, Meanwhile, Ella channelled Parisian chic in a beret, crop top and trousers.

The father-daughter duo have each spoken of their close bond and were last photographed at the opening night gala and 30th anniversary screening of John's hit film, Pulp Fiction.

© Getty Images Ella and John at the opening night gala and 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction

Supporting her dad at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, Ella stepped out in a belted midi dress adorned in a striking burgundy and red print. John, meanwhile, sported his favourite combo – a black sweater, blazer and jeans.

During their appearance at the film festival, Ella sang her father's praises. "That was my favorite movie when I was like eight or nine", she said of his 2010 action thriller From Paris With Love. "I loved that movie, I still love that movie", she insisted.

This seemed to tickle her father, who joked that the R-rated film is "a rough movie". While she got to enjoy the gritty thriller when she was nine years old, she waited until she was 18 to watch Pulp Fiction, and recently watched all her father's films.

"I recently binge watched all of his movies just again as well," she said. "Which was really cool and really fun to just watch everything in a new period of time." Ella added that it was "A masterclass in acting for sure, to just watch that body of work."

© Getty John shares Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston

John has been equally complimentary of Ella, whom he shares with his late wife, Kelly Preston. "She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her, and maybe that's a valid contribution," he previously said of his daughter.

John is also a father to son, Benjamin, 13. His oldest son, Jett, tragically passed away aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure. He explained how he spoke to Benjamin about this grief when the 13-year-old expressed fears about losing his father.

John with his children Ella and Benjamin

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,' " John said.

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young", he continued. "Your mother left at 57.. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."