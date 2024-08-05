Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles suffers dramatic end to Olympics after fall — meet her biggest competition Rebeca Andrade
Simone Biles of USA looks on while women's balance beam finale on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Simone Biles dealt tough blow after fall on last Olympics day — meet her biggest competition

The gymnast had a challenging last showing at the Olympics, while Brazil's Rebeca Andrade beat her for the gold medal

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Simone Biles' time in the 2024 Olympics in Paris took a bit of an unexpected turn.

On Monday, August 5, the gymnast's last day of what could possibly be her last Olympic games, she was competing at the Women's Balance Beam Final when she unexpectedly fell off of the beam.

Though prior to the competition, the most decorated gymnast in history had already earned three gold medals, this marked not only the first time in the Olympics' ten days that the women's gymnastics team didn't score any medals in an event, it was also the first time since 2012 that they didn't medal in every event overall.

Balance Beam Fall

Simone and her teammate Sunisa "Suni" Lee were competing in the Women's Balance Beam Final, when both, first Suni then Simone, lost their chance at medaling at the event when they lost their balance after their respective flips on the beam, landing on the mat instead.

Simone received a score of 13.100, and was tied with Suni, who has already earned three medals, for fifth place. 

In first place was Alice D'Amato from Team Italy, followed by China's Yaqin Zhou, and Italy's Manila Esposito.

Simone Biles of USA fails while women's balance beam finale on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Simone lost her balance, and her chance at medaling, while on the beam

One More Chance

Following her unexpected loss at the beam, Simone made her return later in the day for the women's floor exercise final. It was similarly off to a bit of a rough start; during qualifiers, she appeared to have landed unevenly, prompting a fall, and she was seen walking away as if in pain, calling attention to her calf, which she has had wrapped for much of her competitions.

She eventually scored a silver medal, her fourth of the games and first that wasn't gold, making way for Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, largely regarded as her biggest competitor, to win her first gold medal of the season. Her teammate Jordan Chiles, though she had initially placed fifth, scored the bronze medal after an appeal.

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (C) of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (L) of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Simone and Jordan bowed down to gold winner Rebeca

Meet Rebeca Andrade

Aside from Simone and Team USA, Rebecca, now officially the most decorated Brazilian and Latin American gymnast of all time, has been the one to watch.

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (centre) of Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (left) of the USA and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (right) of the USA following the Women's Floor Exercise Final at the Bercy Arena on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France© Getty
Rebeca's gold medal was a long time coming

All throughout the games she has been inching closer and closer to cinching gold, and both Simone and Jordan gave her her flowers as soon as she did, bowing to her when they all gathered at the podium.

Jonathan congratulated his wife in an Instagram post on Wednesday© Instagram
Simone left the Olympics with four medals, three gold and one silver

Rebeca, 25, grew up as one of eight children, raised by her single mother, Rosa, in a favela, a Brazilian slum or shantytown, outside Guarulhos, São Paulo.

She made her international debut when she was thirteen years old at the Junior Pan American Championships in 2012, and made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games, which were held in 2021, during which she nabbed a silver medal in the women's individual all-around, and gold at women's vault.

