Simone Biles dealt tough blow after fall on last Olympics day — meet her biggest competition

Simone Biles' time in the 2024 Olympics in Paris took a bit of an unexpected turn.

On Monday, August 5, the gymnast's last day of what could possibly be her last Olympic games, she was competing at the Women's Balance Beam Final when she unexpectedly fell off of the beam.

Though prior to the competition, the most decorated gymnast in history had already earned three gold medals, this marked not only the first time in the Olympics' ten days that the women's gymnastics team didn't score any medals in an event, it was also the first time since 2012 that they didn't medal in every event overall.

Balance Beam Fall

Simone and her teammate Sunisa "Suni" Lee were competing in the Women's Balance Beam Final, when both, first Suni then Simone, lost their chance at medaling at the event when they lost their balance after their respective flips on the beam, landing on the mat instead.

Simone received a score of 13.100, and was tied with Suni, who has already earned three medals, for fifth place.

In first place was Alice D'Amato from Team Italy, followed by China's Yaqin Zhou, and Italy's Manila Esposito.

© Getty Simone lost her balance, and her chance at medaling, while on the beam

One More Chance

Following her unexpected loss at the beam, Simone made her return later in the day for the women's floor exercise final. It was similarly off to a bit of a rough start; during qualifiers, she appeared to have landed unevenly, prompting a fall, and she was seen walking away as if in pain, calling attention to her calf, which she has had wrapped for much of her competitions.

She eventually scored a silver medal, her fourth of the games and first that wasn't gold, making way for Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, largely regarded as her biggest competitor, to win her first gold medal of the season. Her teammate Jordan Chiles, though she had initially placed fifth, scored the bronze medal after an appeal.

© Getty Simone and Jordan bowed down to gold winner Rebeca

Meet Rebeca Andrade

Aside from Simone and Team USA, Rebecca, now officially the most decorated Brazilian and Latin American gymnast of all time, has been the one to watch.

© Getty Rebeca's gold medal was a long time coming

All throughout the games she has been inching closer and closer to cinching gold, and both Simone and Jordan gave her her flowers as soon as she did, bowing to her when they all gathered at the podium.

© Instagram Simone left the Olympics with four medals, three gold and one silver

Rebeca, 25, grew up as one of eight children, raised by her single mother, Rosa, in a favela, a Brazilian slum or shantytown, outside Guarulhos, São Paulo.

She made her international debut when she was thirteen years old at the Junior Pan American Championships in 2012, and made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games, which were held in 2021, during which she nabbed a silver medal in the women's individual all-around, and gold at women's vault.