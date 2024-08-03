Simone Biles' close bond with parents Ronald and Nellie Biles — from her adoption to their role in wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles' parents Ronald and Nellie Biles are not only her biggest fans, but they radically changed her life.

The record-breaking gymnast, who is currently performing at the Paris Olympics, likely would have led a very different life had they not come into her life. The couple adopted the gymnast when she was six, along with her younger sister Adria, which just "set me up for a better route in life," she said on Simone Vs. Herself.

Ronald and Nellie are technically Simone's grandparents, and after their daughter Shannon was unable to look after her four babies due to addiction issues, Simone and her siblings ended up in foster care.

Simone Biles: The Gymnastics Icon With Eyes On Olympic Glory

Simone and Adria moved around foster care for three years, until their grandparents formally adopted them. Simone considers them to be her parents, and says that "they mean the world to me."

Here's everything you need to know about the Olympic gymnast's family life.

How they met

Nellie is Ronald's second wife, who he married in 1977. At the time, he was working in the Air Force, stationed in San Antonio, Texas where he met nursing student Nellie. He was a single dad to Simone's biological mom, Shannon. After marrying, the couple welcomed two more sons - Ronald Jr. and Adam.

Adoption

© @simonebiles Instagram SImone and Adria with Ronald

After three years in the foster system, Simone and Adria were adopted by Ronald and Nellie. She said of the moment: "I feel like I wouldn't be where I am unless that turning point happened. I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows. But I also believe everything happens for a reason and I'm forever grateful for that because I definitely got a second shot at life."

The adoption also meant a lot to Nellie, who said of meeting her daughters: "I remember praying for that bonding … because telling them that you love them and you care for them; that's all words."

© @adria_biles Instagram Simone and Adria when they were little

"But then you wake up one day, and you realize that you would do anything for these children. And that you would die for these children. And when that feeling comes, that's when you know you are truly a mother."

Simone's start at gymnastics

Famously, Simone got her start aged 6 - later than the average elite gymnast who had been tumbling since they could first walk - when she visited a gymnasium as part of a daycare field trip. When the coach sent her home with a note encouraging her to enroll in classes, her parents immediately signed her up.

Since that day, Simone committed to gymnastics fully. According to Nellie, she never missed a practice. "Even if she was sick, I would tell her she should stay home, and she would say 'No, I have to go to practice!'"

Constant support

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone's husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles celebrate as the Team United States wins the gold medals during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Nellie and Ronald have been to every single gymnastics tournament Simone has ever competed in - bar one. The Tokyo Olympics took place just as the world was coming out of the pandemic, which meant there was no audience allowed.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone reunites with Nellie after Tokyo 2021

"We're quarantined in our rooms, and can only come out for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Everyone expected us to perform in a certain manner. There was no camaraderie, and my parents weren't able to go there," Simone said "My parents haven't missed a competition in my life."

Simone's parents are an important part of the gymnast's pre-performance routine, as she likes to know where they are sitting - "it doesn't matter the arena," Nellie confirmed. "She'll look and I'll wave and we make a connection."

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone and Ronald - reunited

Her parents' support runs so deep that they own the World Champions Centre, Simone's training facility in Spring, Texas. A family business, Simone's brother Adam was the former general manager of the gym.

It's been open for 10 years as the couple wanted Simone to be able to train with her longtime now ex-coach, Aimee Boorman, without having to hop from gym to gym based on where she was employed.

Belize connections

Through Nellie, Simone has Belizean citizenship and she considers it to be her second home. The family goes at least once a year in the summer, usually for a week.

According to Simone, her mom "has a house on the mainland, but we like going to the islands so we always stay at a resort."

It's an opportunity for the family to reconnect amid busy schedules. "We are big on fishing trips and make sure to take at least one whenever we’re in Belize. My mom, two older brothers, my younger sister and I head out by 7 in the morning on a boat with a local fisherman, who takes us to the best fishing spots."

She added: "It’s so much fun because we make teams and compete to see who can catch the biggest fish or the most fish. Usually, we catch snappers and groupers, and occasionally, we’ll get a barracuda."

Planning Simone's wedding

© @adria_biles Instagram Adria, on the left, with bride Simone and their parents

Nellie played a key role in the planning of Simone's wedding to NFL star Jonathan Owens.

"She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us," Simone told People about her mom. "We are so excited to celebrate with our close circle, and she's a big part of that."

Simone and Jonathan married in April 2023

"My mom gives me advice on everything ... I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like."

The couple attended their daughter's wedding in Cabo San Lucas, with Ronald walking her up the aisle in an emotional moment.