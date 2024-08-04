Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shares personal message after leaving Paris before her latest Olympic win

When Simone Biles clinched a well-earned gold medal for the Vault finals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, her third gold at the 2024 Games, one key person was unable to cheer her on in the crowd.

The 27-year-old gymnast's husband Jonathan Owens flew back to the United States just before Simone's Vault finals to attend practice for the Chicago Bears.

The NFL player, 29, flew out to Paris last week ahead of the "Golden Girls" team final (in which they clinched gold), and proudly saw his wife secure her second individual all-around gold as well.

While Jonathan couldn't be around to cheer her on in person for the entire duration of the Games (the rest of her family are still there), he couldn't contain his excitement upon seeing her victorious once again.

He took to his Instagram Stories with a tally of Simone's points on the vault and wrote alongside it: "Even on the flight back!!!! Can't miss it!!! Another gold on the way!!!!"

His prediction turned out to be true, and he soon expressed his joy with a post announcing Simone's victory, and wrote: "Another gold! The best ever [goat emoji]." While continuing to praise his superstar wife, he added: "What they gone say now!!!!!"

© Instagram Jonathan Owens continued to cheer Simone on even while he headed back to the States

Jonathan was one of Simone's most vocal cheerleaders at the Games, frequently seen in the stands along with her parents Ronald and Nellie shouting for her and the rest of Team U.S.A.

After she won her second individual all-around gold, he took to his Instagram with a proud declaration of love for his wife, writing: "Greatness! I love you so much baby. You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband."

Simone sweetly gushed in response: "my man my man my man," with a slew of heart emojis, and other fans took to the comments section to shower their praise on Simone as well.

© Instagram He was full of nothing but praise for his wife as she claimed her third gold of the 2024 Olympics

After they won their team gold, the NFL player shared outtakes from their victory party later that evening, and included a photo of himself wearing his wife's gold medal and posing for a snap with her.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat! Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it," he gushed.

© Getty Images Simone still has two more opportunities for medals in this year's Games

With her win in the Vault finals, Simone officially extends her lead as the most decorated American gymnast at the Olympic games, and the most decorated gymnast of all time. She has already claimed three gold medals from the Paris Olympics.

She has two more opportunities to add to her hardware, however, as she is competing in the Balance Beam and Floor finals on Monday, August 5, alongside Suni Lee in the former and Jordan Chiles in the latter.

© Getty Images Her other teammates have won individual medals as well, most recently Suni on the Uneven Bars

As for the other members of Team U.S.A., Suni is taking home two additional medals as well, with bronze wins for the individual all-around and Uneven Bars. Jade Carey is also taking home a bronze for her Vault.