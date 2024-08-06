Chris Hemsworth sparks debate after giving his lookalike twin sons Sasha and Tristan shocking haircuts

Chris Hemsworth sparked a lively debate after revealing the surprising results of a shock haircut he gave his ten-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

The Marvel action star took to Instagram to share a photo showcasing the boys' new, less-than-perfect bowl cuts, which he humorously claimed responsibility for.

The boys appeared less than thrilled in the photo, their expressions capturing a mix of embarrassment and disbelief.

Chris Hemsworth and his three kids react to seeing Mjolnir in the wild

Chris captioned the post with a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Hairdressing has always been my one true passion." His followers were quick to react in the comments, turning the post into a hub of amusement.

Radio star Lauren Phillips quipped, "Hemsworth scissorhands," while Isla Fisher couldn't contain her laughter, commenting: "Haahhahahah."

© Instagram Chris shared the shocking haircuts he gave his sons

One fan added to the humor, writing, "THIS is why Thor was crying," and another joked, "Fortunately for them, horrible haircuts are the latest fashion."

Chris, 40, and his glamorous Spanish wife, Elsa Pataky, tied the knot during the Christmas holidays in 2010.

© Instagram Chris with his sons in Australia

The couple now resides in a stunning $30 million mansion in Broken Head near Byron Bay, having relocated from Los Angeles to Australia nine years ago. They share three children: daughter India Rose, 12, and their twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Chris, ever the doting father, often spends quality time with his boys, taking them on surfing trips to local beaches near Byron Bay.

© Instagram Chris with his family

The former Home and Away star also encourages his children to engage in various activities like mountain biking and skateboarding, fostering a love for the outdoors and adventure.

The Hemsworth children seem to be following in their famous father's footsteps, with both Sasha and India making cameo appearances alongside Chris in the 2022 blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder."Their involvement in the film industry at such a young age hints at a potential future in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Chris with his wife and sons

In 2021, Elsa revealed to Hola! magazine the secret to her and Chris’s enduringly happy marriage—laughter.

She shared that Chris has an incredible ability to defuse any argument with humor, a trait that keeps their relationship strong and joyful. "We enjoy doing the same stuff and Chris has a great sense of humour and knows how to take the sting out of things," she said.