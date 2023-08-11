Chris Hemsworth turns 40! Best family photos of his adorable kids with Elsa Pataky

The Thor actor lives with his model wife and their three children in his native Australia

Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth! The Marvel star is celebrating the milestone age of 40 today, August 11.

The Thor actor was born in Melbourne, Australia on this date in 1983, to parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, and grew up alongside his brothers, and fellow actors, Luke and Liam Hemsworth.

Today, he is one of Marvel's most beloved superheroes, but his most important role by far is as a husband to his wife of over ten years, Elsa Pataky, and a father to their three children, daughter India Rose, 11, and twins Sasha and Tristan, nine. Below, take a look back at some of the family's best moments, and what Chris has said about being a "superhero" to both Marvel fans and his three kids.

Speaking with Extra last year, the father-of-three opened up about what his kids think his real superpowers are as a dad.

"I think I'm creative. They're all very active kids with big, vivid imaginations and so am I," he said, adding: "We get outside and explore and play whatever we want. It's what it's about."

Plus, while his Thor superpowers and his Dad superpowers couldn't be more different, he did also reveal his signature Thor hammer, the Mjolnir, made its way to his kids' toys box.

© Instagram Chris' twins Sasha and Tristan dressed up as his signature character

"It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he shared, even joking: "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."

Plus, his kids have made their way onto the actual Thor movies themselves too! His daughter India and one of his twin boys had a cute cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, which premiered in 2022.

© Instagram The actor's daughter India takes after her mom with her passion for horseback riding

Of the special moment he shared with them on set, he told People: "My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff," before revealing that his kids couldn't help but want to be involved, adding: "They wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."

© Instagram The family-of-five live mostly in Australia

Chris and his wife, a Spanish model, met in 2010 after they were introduced by his talent agent, and they started dating that September.

In a 2020 interview with Elle, he said: "There was no lightbulb moment. From the first time we met, we just made sense," adding: "She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with."

© Instagram Elsa herself celebrated her 47th birthday in July

They tied the knot only three months after they first started dating, they tied the knot in Chris' native Australia with a surprise, intimate wedding over Christmas.

