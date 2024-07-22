Chris Hemsworth shares rare photo of twin sons with Elsa Pataky during extra special family getaway

Chris Hemsworth is enjoying a summer full of travels — and celebrations — with Elsa Pataky and their family.

Shortly after celebrating his wife's 48th birthday on July 18, and sharing a sweet tribute in her honor, the Thor actor shared a glimpse featuring their youngest twin sons of their travels to the model's home country of Spain.

The Marvel star and his wife met in 2010 after they were introduced by his talent agent, and they started dating that September. They tied the knot only three months after they first started dating, in Australia with a surprise, intimate wedding over Christmas. They welcomed daughter India, 12, in May of 2012, followed by twins Sasha and Tristan, ten, in 2014.

Recommended video You may also like Chris Hemsworth and his three kids react to seeing Mjolnir in the wild

Over the weekend, Chris took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring his mini-me sons, as the three looked over waterfront views of a sunrise.

"Early morning chat with my boys in Spain," the doting dad wrote in his caption alongside a red heart emoji and the Spanish flag, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming moment.

"Core memories right there! Love this!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "What really matters," and: "Having those father-son talks are important and insightful to young kids. Keep up the great work," as well as: "Great shot, beautiful moment."

© Instagram The doting dad enjoyed the sunrise with his kids

For Elsa's birthday, Chris again took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of the two, from family portraits to their unrecognizable transformations on movie sets. "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady," he wrote.

MORE: Chris Hemsworth's day out with his three children stopped short for hilarious reason — watch

MORE: Chris Hemsworth's day on a plate: What he eats to achieve his incredible physique

Despite Chris' super-hero status in Hollywood, he has been living away from tinsel town and instead back home in Australia since 2015. Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Chris — who now lives in Byron Bay, a surf town south of Australia's Gold Coast — recalled initially moving to be closer to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, but noted how his evolving relationship with Hollywood, and its occasional superficiality, was also a motivating factor.

© Instagram Elsa and Chris live in Australia

He remembered thinking: "I'm sick of my face," and his conflicting feelings of: "Why isn't it on a billboard? I'm too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why aren't there any paparazzi here?" He asked himself: "Well, which do you want, Chris?"

MORE: Chris Hemsworth's twin sons look just like their dad in emotional rare appearance

© Instagram Chris shared behind-the-scenes photos of him and Elsa in honor of her birthday

Now, he lives in a town that sees him as a true local, "one of us" a hotel employee told VF, and in a home with no room for boredom. Aside from its proximity to the beach, Chris and Elsa's home features an "enormous" fish tank, and houses their three dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, donkeys, not to mention their horses that reside in their nearby farm.

MORE: Chris Hemsworth's drastic teeth transformation has fans doing a double-take

© Getty The Hemsworth-Pataky family in May 2024

His daughter India is a true animal lover and living a life straight out of a Disney princess movie; she keeps birds in an enclosed balcony off of her bedroom, and one of them even enjoys perching itself on her shoulder from time to time.

Both India, named after Indiana Jones, and her mom are competitive horseback riders, and Chris described his daughter not only as "the best rider in the family," but also revealed: "Even when she falls off, she's more angry than she is afraid: 'Get me back on that horse!'"