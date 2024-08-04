Joanna Gaines shares rare family photos from beach vacation with husband Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines is making sure to take advantage of the last few weeks before summer vacation comes to an end.

Along with her husband Chip Gaines and their children, the Magnolia founder left behind her Waco, Texas family home in favor of a much more tropical destination, the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, for the Gaines' latest getaway.

The former HGTV star and her husband have been married since 2003, and are parents to five kids: Drake, 19, who recently finished his first year of college at Baylor University, Ella Rose, 17, Duke, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, who just celebrated his sixth birthday.

As the family continues to enjoy their time at the beach, Joanna took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a glimpse of the family vacation, posting a video montage featuring rare clips of the kids as well as stunning Caribbean views.

Among them were a video of little Crew admiring what appears to be a koi pond, suited up and ready to go snorkeling with the help of one of his older brothers, a sweet selfie of Joanna and Chip, walks along the beach and jungle as a family, a visit to a waterfall, and many more adventures.

"Fun in the St. Lucia sun," Joanna wrote in her caption alongside a sun emoji, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about her glimpse into the vacation.

© Instagram Joanna shared a sunkissed selfie with Chip

"Looks AMAZING, Jo! So glad to see you were able to get away and enjoy some quality time with your family! Much deserved!!! Crew is just the sweetest! Love seeing his curiosity at play!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Making such beautiful memories! The kids are growing so fast!" and: "Family is the best! So glad you could get away together," as well as: "You two have made a beautiful life together and for your family."

It has been quite the special, and celebratory, summer for Joanna and Chip. At the beginning of the season, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, and shortly after, their son Duke officially got his driver's license.

© Instagram Crew was ready for some snorkeling

They later also celebrated Crew's sixth birthday, and hosted a dinosaur fossil digging themed party in his honor.

© Instagram The family hiked to see some waterfalls

A video montage the mom-of-five shared at the time started off with a clip of Crew entering his family's living room to a tower of presents on the dining table and plenty of dino-themed decorations, followed by another clip of the fossil digging kits she prepared for guests.

© Instagram The boys also enjoyed some fishing

More videos followed of Crew running around the backyard with friends, before they put on their hard hats and got to their fossil digging, and later enjoyed some confetti birthday cake.

"SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party," Joanna wrote next to a smiling emoji, and fans subsequently gushed about the idea in the comments section, and wished little Crew a very happy birthday.