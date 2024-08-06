Chris Hemsworth shocks fans with towering appearance in before-and-after photos

Chris Hemsworth sparked a major response from fans as he shared an impressive before-and-after photo to celebrate a close friend.

The Marvel actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself towering over his close friend, personal trainer Luke Zocchi as the duo stood shirtless in the sun. The actor wore a cap and sunglasses, while his friend donned a pair of shades too. The duo, who clearly work out a lot, flexed their muscles for the camera.

In a separate photo, Chris shared a throwback photo of the duo which showed he'd always been incredibly tall as even then he towered over his friend when they were kids. While the friends were arguably skinnier as young boys, with Luke sporting the classic frosted tips hairstyle, it was clearly them as they winced in the Australian sun.

He captioned the photo: "Happy 40th birthday to one of my best mates @zocobodypro You’re one of a kind brother."

© Instagram Chris working out at home

Fans arguably couldn't believe the resemblance between the two photos, with one person commenting that they were the "same cool guys."

Another added: "Omg. Ride or die mates. They’re the best ones. Great post mate."

Recommended video You may also like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky look loved up as they make their Met Gala debut

A third commented: "Still the same difference in height", with another concurring: "You guys stayed the same size."

One person couldn't help but remark on how much Chris looked like his sons, Sasha and Tristan.

© Instagram Chris shared the shocking haircuts he gave his sons

Recently, the star sparked debate as he claimed to have cut his twins' hair, as he gave them a mix between bowl cuts and mullets. He captioned the video and photo carousel: "Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves."

© @chrishemsworth Instagram The couple share three children together

One person joked: "Fortunately for them, horrible haircuts are the latest fashion." Another added: "This hairstyle should be called "tell me youre aussie without telling me youre aussie.'"

Chris shares his twins with wife Elsa Pataky, and they also have a daughter called India Rose. His wife, who he married in 2010, has featured in a number of his films - from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to Thor: Love and Thunder. Elsa notably played the role of wolf woman in the latter, one of Thor's former lovers, while she played Mr. Norton in Furiosa.

As the Spanish model turned 48, the actor shared unrecognizable photos of Elsa from behind the scenes on set - mementos of their time working together. He captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady."