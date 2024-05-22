Chris Hemsworth’s drastic teeth transformation has fans doing a double-take

Chris HemsworthChris Hemsworth, the Hollywood heartthrob known for his dazzling smile, recently showcased a drastically different look on Instagram that had fans doing a double-take.

In a video shared on Tuesday, the Australian actor revealed a set of dramatically crooked teeth while sitting in a makeup chair.

Thankfully, the unusual appearance was all part of the movie magic for his role in the upcoming film Mad Max: Furiosa.

The 40-year-old star was undergoing a fitting for false teeth, essential for his transformation into the warlord Dementus.

Chris Hemsworth showcases drastic teeth transformation

Alongside the clip, Chris wrote, "Early stage makeup tests for Dr Dementus were a lotta fun," showing off his enthusiasm for the character, complete with a wig and fake facial hair.

In other exciting news, Chris is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Thursday.

© Lexie Moreland Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made their debut appearance at the Met Gala

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced this honour, recognizing the Thor actor's remarkable contributions to motion pictures. Chris will be awarded the 2,781st star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair with speakers including George Miller, the director of Mad Max: Furiosa, and Robert Downey Jr., Chris's co-star from The Avengers.

© Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Chris is known for his dazzling smile

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally recognized landmark that celebrates celebrities for their achievements in the entertainment industry. Chris joins an illustrious list of fellow Australians who have received this honour, including Nicole Kidman, Eric Bana, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, and Simon Baker.

"We are proud to honour Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide," stated the organization. "Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be thrilled to see another talented Aussie added to our iconic Walk of Fame."

© Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Chris spending time camping with his twin boys

Chris's appearance on the Walk of Fame coincides with his new film, Mad Max: Furiosa, set to hit cinemas on May 23.

In anticipation of the release, Chris shared a surprising tidbit about a prop he kept from the film. He revealed that he took home the unique and heavily modified motorbike ridden by his character, Dementus.

© Getty Images Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

"I don't know if I should admit, I didn't steal but I definitely said, 'This is coming with me,'" he told The Daily Telegraph.

The motorbike, which features a radial airplane engine as its drive mechanism, became a cherished memento from the set.

Reflecting on the film, Chris praised director George Miller's vision, describing it as a brilliant cautionary tale that addresses contemporary issues through a fictional lens. "What's remarkable about what George has done is to be quite accurate in the potentiality of what is to come," he noted.