Richard Gere's dashing appearance in then-and-now photos will leave fans in awe

If you can believe it, it has been 25 years since Julia Roberts and Richard Gere delighted fans of Pretty Woman and beyond as they reunited for yet another romantic comedy: Runaway Bride.

Directed by the late Garry Marshall, who was also the man behind fellow classics like The Princess Diaries, Overboard, Never Been Kissed, and of course Pretty Woman, the movie premiered on July 30, 1999, and grossed a whopping $309.5 million in the box office (Pretty Woman made $463.4 million.)

It came nine years after the release of the American Gigolo actor, 74, and the Mystic Pizza actress' first collaboration, though this time around, they portrayed journalist Ike Graham, and his attempts to get a story — and save his reputation — out of infamous "runaway bride" Maggie Carpenter, and her fourth attempt down the aisle.

Richard, recalling his first impression of Julia, 56, when they first met, told E! News earlier this year: "When I met her the first time, she just glowed," and though he noted she "hadn't become Julia Roberts" just yet, her starpower was "unmistakable," he said. "She was just this delightful person."

In honor of the 25th anniversary, revisit some of the best photos of the beloved rom-com duo in the movie and at the premiere.

1/ 8 © Getty The Runaway Bride Leaving behind their Pretty Woman roles of a businessman and a sex worker, Richard and Julia became a journalist and a three-time runaway bride for the 1999 film.



The duo with their late director, who passed away aged 81 in 2016.

3/ 8 © Getty Date Night Richard attended the premiere with Carey Lowell, who he was married to from 2002 to 2016, and her daughter Hannah, who she shares with ex-husband Griffin Dunne.



The stars celebrated the premiere, naturally, with an ornate, multi-tier wedding cake.

5/ 8 © Getty Silver Fox Richard was just shy of celebrating his milestone 50th birthday at the time of the premiere.



Julia's date for the premiere was Benjamin Bratt, who she had started dating the year before; they were together for almost four years.

7/ 8 © Getty That Smile! The actress donned a quintessential, and very chic, 90s look, a form-fitting black strapless dress paired with matching strappy heels, and simply adorned with a baby pink pashmina.

