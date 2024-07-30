Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere's dashing appearance in then-and-now photos will leave fans in awe
Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in 1989© Getty

Richard Gere's dashing appearance in then-and-now photos will leave fans in awe

The Pretty Woman actor reunited with Julia Roberts 25 years ago today for the Runaway Bride premiere

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
If you can believe it, it has been 25 years since Julia Roberts and Richard Gere delighted fans of Pretty Woman and beyond as they reunited for yet another romantic comedy: Runaway Bride.

Directed by the late Garry Marshall, who was also the man behind fellow classics like The Princess Diaries, Overboard, Never Been Kissed, and of course Pretty Woman, the movie premiered on July 30, 1999, and grossed a whopping $309.5 million in the box office (Pretty Woman made $463.4 million.)

It came nine years after the release of the American Gigolo actor, 74, and the Mystic Pizza actress' first collaboration, though this time around, they portrayed journalist Ike Graham, and his attempts to get a story — and save his reputation — out of infamous "runaway bride" Maggie Carpenter, and her fourth attempt down the aisle.

Richard, recalling his first impression of Julia, 56, when they first met, told E! News earlier this year: "When I met her the first time, she just glowed," and though he noted she "hadn't become Julia Roberts" just yet, her starpower was "unmistakable," he said. "She was just this delightful person."

In honor of the 25th anniversary, revisit some of the best photos of the beloved rom-com duo in the movie and at the premiere.

1/8

Promotional image of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere for Runaway Bride, 1999© Getty

The Runaway Bride

Leaving behind their Pretty Woman roles of a businessman and a sex worker, Richard and Julia became a journalist and a three-time runaway bride for the 1999 film.

2/8

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere with their Runaway Bride director Garry Marshall, 1999© Alamy

Action!

The duo with their late director, who passed away aged 81 in 2016.

3/8

Carey Lowell with her daughter Hannah and Richard Gere at the premiere of Runway Bride in Los Angeles, July 30, 1999© Getty

Date Night

Richard attended the premiere with Carey Lowell, who he was married to from 2002 to 2016, and her daughter Hannah, who she shares with ex-husband Griffin Dunne.

4/8

Richard Gere at the premiere of Runway Bride in Los Angeles, July 30, 1999© Getty

Hollywood Nuptials

The stars celebrated the premiere, naturally, with an ornate, multi-tier wedding cake.

5/8

Richard Gere at the premiere of Runway Bride in Los Angeles, July 30, 1999© Getty

Silver Fox

Richard was just shy of celebrating his milestone 50th birthday at the time of the premiere.

6/8

Julia Roberts and actor Benjamin Bratt attend the 'Runaway Bride' Westwood Premiere on July 25, 1999 at Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California© Getty

The Rom-Com Queen

Julia's date for the premiere was Benjamin Bratt, who she had started dating the year before; they were together for almost four years.

7/8

Julia Roberts and actor Benjamin Bratt attend the 'Runaway Bride' Westwood Premiere on July 25, 1999 at Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California© Getty

That Smile!

The actress donned a quintessential, and very chic, 90s look, a form-fitting black strapless dress paired with matching strappy heels, and simply adorned with a baby pink pashmina.

8/8

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere appear on NBC News' Today Show, 2015© Getty

Reunited

Julia and Richard reunited on the Today Show in 2015.

