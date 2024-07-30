Richard Gere's dashing appearance in then-and-now photos will leave fans in awe

If you can believe it, it has been 25 years since Julia Roberts and Richard Gere delighted fans of Pretty Woman and beyond as they reunited for yet another romantic comedy: Runaway Bride.
Directed by the late Garry Marshall, who was also the man behind fellow classics like The Princess Diaries, Overboard, Never Been Kissed, and of course Pretty Woman, the movie premiered on July 30, 1999, and grossed a whopping $309.5 million in the box office (Pretty Woman made $463.4 million.)
It came nine years after the release of the American Gigolo actor, 74, and the Mystic Pizza actress' first collaboration, though this time around, they portrayed journalist Ike Graham, and his attempts to get a story — and save his reputation — out of infamous "runaway bride" Maggie Carpenter, and her fourth attempt down the aisle.
Richard, recalling his first impression of Julia, 56, when they first met, told E! News earlier this year: "When I met her the first time, she just glowed," and though he noted she "hadn't become Julia Roberts" just yet, her starpower was "unmistakable," he said. "She was just this delightful person."
In honor of the 25th anniversary, revisit some of the best photos of the beloved rom-com duo in the movie and at the premiere.