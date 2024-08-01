Anna Faris’ surprising transformation through the years will make you double take

Anna hit the big time in 2008 when she starred in the college comedy The House Bunny; while her career was taking off, her personal life was rocky.

She had divorced her husband in April 2007, after meeting future-Marvel star Chris Pratt on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight in January of the same year.

The actress revealed to Women’s Health in 2018 why she chose to get breast augmentation in 2008, saying, “I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce, I had just finished House Bunny and I’d sold another movie. All of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done.”

She continued, “I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist.”