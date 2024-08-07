Emma Willis stuns in strapless bikini alongside shirtless beau Matt Willis from boat trip

Emma Willis and her former boyband beau, Matt, are serious couple goals. On Wednesday, the loved-up duo looked happier than ever as they shared a sun-soaked selfie from their summer holiday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Emma, 48, beamed in a strapless bikini while taking to the sea in a pedal boat alongside her topless husband. The duo twinned in glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

© Instagram Emma and Matt looked so gorgoeous as they headed out to sea

Captioning the post, Emma penned: "Boat day also equals leg day @mattjwillis." In the background of the snap, the bright blue waves were visible.

"You two are couple goals! [Red love heart emoji] All that you have tackled as a couple and you are still standing together, smiling, having fun, and looking in love. It’s so lovely to see," one fan commented.

© Instagram Emma has shared glimpses of her sun-soaked trip

A second added: "Can't decide who's [hotter]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous couple, have fun."

While the stars haven't revealed the location of their mystery holiday, last week Emma posted a photo of herself by the swimming pool and wrote: "Have been counting down to this…," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Matt Willis has a new tattoo of Emma Willis on his leg

The couple have been married for 16 years and seem to have continued to go from strength to strength. In honour of their 16th anniversary, Matt got a brand new tattoo dedicated to his beautiful wife.

The new inking is a full-body illustration of his wife wearing a slinky silk gown, her iconic bobbed tresses swept to one side.

© Instagram Matt also has tattoos dedicated to his three children

Unveiling the masterpiece for fans on Instagram, Matt said: "Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial… I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better. Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today."

This isn't the first time the former Busted member has been tatted-up for his beloved. He has countless works of art all over his body, including 'til death' on his wedding ring finger, in tribute to Emma.

Matt also has tattoos dedicated to the couple's three children: Trixie, eight, Ace, 12, and Isabelle, 14. Trixie's tattoo is a Twix bar, reading the word 'Trix.' As for Ace, Matt got a huge A above a heart tattooed onto his chest. Meanwhile, for their eldest, Isabelle, who they call Wizz, Matt chose a giant pop art style inking on his torso, with the word 'Wizz' among the bright red and yellow ink.