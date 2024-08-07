Matt Willis opens up about 'ups and downs' in marriage with wife Emma

Power couple Matt and Emma Willis have spoken candidly about their relationship ahead of hosting Love Is Blind: UK.



During a candid chat with Best magazine, Busted star Matt, 41, shared a glimpse inside their 16-year marriage and touched upon their "ups and downs".

© Getty Images Matt and Emma tied the knot in 2008

"We've been married for 16 years now and there have been lots of ups and downs, but it's always worth the work," he said.

"It's about being open with each other and honesty, because if you're holding on to something, it will eventually come out as something else."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis open up about ‘rocky patches' in their marriage on Good Morning Britain

Whilst musing on the key to marital bliss, Emma, 48, offered some pearls of wisdom, highlighting the importance of patience and communication. "Get ready to graft," she shared. "Patience, give and take, and being able to communicate are all key."

The pair, who tied the knot at Ruston Hall in Northamptonshire back in 2008, have been incredibly open about their relationship in recent years and how it was impacted by Matt's drug and alcohol addiction in addition to his brush with Scientology.

Of his involvement with Scientology, Matt told The Sun: "I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world. I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions.

© Getty Images Matt has previously spoken about his brush with Scientology

"Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building. Every single day I went there. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in."

"They were like, 'There's someone in your life who's actually draining you, who's a negative force, and it's normally the person closest to you'. And it's like, 'I think they're trying to split my [expletive] marriage up now'.

© Instagram The pair share three children together

"They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, 'Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?'"

Matt went on to release a BBC1 documentary titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction which took a closer look at the science around addiction, in addition to Matt's own personal experiences.

Sharing a glimpse inside their journey together, Emma told her Instagram followers at the time: "It was tough to relive that period in our lives, but it was also incredibly cathartic to talk through those dark days. As humans we're all imperfect, and we shouldn't feel like we have to hide certain parts of ourselves to be loved. Ultimately it was our love and hard graft that have got us to where we are now."

© Getty Images ITV viewers have praised the couple for the raw documentary

In 2018, the pair opted to renew their wedding vows in honour of their tenth anniversary. They celebrated with their nearest and dearest – including their three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

The ceremony was attended by a string of famous faces including the likes of Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin as well as Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. Stephen Mulhern conducted the ceremony, while McFly performed at Matt and Emma's glittering reception.