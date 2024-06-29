Emma Willis shares rare glimpse of stunning family mansion in candid video

Emma Willis lives with her adoring husband, Matt Willis in an ultra-glamorous mansion in Hertfordshire.

On Friday, the former Big Brother presenter took to social media with a candid glimpse of her £1.7 million abode in a candid video shared on Instagram. In the video, the mother-of-three was having her makeup done before a day of work and was sitting in her family kitchen. See the full video below.

Captioning the post she penned: "Can’t eat an egg if it looks like an egg… anyone else? [Laughing face emoji]. The teeeeny mic is back [wave emoji] plus some of my favourite @absolutecollagen bangers x."

Captured in the background of the video was Emma's lavish dining room and living area. The kitchen features large glamorous grey tiles and a gorgeous open-plan arch.

© Instagram Emma with her daughter Isabelle in their family kitchen

As for the living room, the space is decked out with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a cosy white leather sofa.

It wasn't just her gorgeous home that caused a stir as Emma's followers couldn't get over how beautiful she looked.

© Instagram Their living room features floor-to-ceiling book cases and multiple sofas

"She’s absolutely beautifully stunning and so funny as well - perfection! [red love heart emoji]," one fan replied. A second added: "You are absolutely gorgeous, love your eyes xx."

Emma and Matt live at the property with their children Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, eight.

© Instagram Emma and Matt choose to keep their cildren's faces obscured from view to protect their privacy

While the couple occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

It's safe to say Emma is every inch the doting mother and previously explained how Matt is the "fun" parent.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast, she revealed: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."