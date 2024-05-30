Meet Emma and Matt Willis' kids Isabelle, Ace and Trixie: 7 sweetest photos with rarely-seen children

Big Brother presenter Emma Willis shares three children with her husband Matt. The loved-up couple, who wed in 2008, welcomed Isabelle in June 2009, Ace in November 2011, and their youngest, Trixie, in May 2016.

While the couple occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

The Circle presenter Emma previously spoke about her special bond with her adorable brood, explaining how her husband Matt is typically the "fun" parent.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast, she revealed: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."

Discover Emma and Matt's sweetest photos with their adorable brood…

1/ 7 © Instagram Isabelle, 14 In honour of Isabelle's 12th birthday, Emma shared a precious snapshot of herself hugging her child. The mother-daughter duo looked so sweet as they shared a warm embrace from the comfort of their gorgeous family home. For her daughter's special day, Emma decked out her house with a balloon arch in shades of pastel blue and purple.



2/ 7 © Instagram Isabelle looked so grown up in a picture shared by Emma to mark her 14th birthday. In the picture, Emma and Isabelle could be seen strolling around a theme park. Matt and Emma's eldest daughter rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, while Emma looked stylish in a sunshine yellow halter top.



In a gushing tribute, Emma penned: "My first born is officially taller than me. Today she turned 14 and my god, does she make me proud. A beautiful soul who is growing into the most incredible young woman. Where the hell has the time gone… Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond. Stay true, stay you."



3/ 7 © Instagram Ace, 12 Emma melted hearts with a lovely holiday snap of her husband Matt giving Ace a piggyback. In the image, the duo could be seen rocking matching blush pink swimming shorts - adorable!



4/ 7 © Instagram The TV star captured Ace's epic style in a sweet image shared to Instagram. Oozing confidence, the youngster resembled a mini style icon dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a cropped pink T-shirt. Ace completed the look with a black bag and a pair of colourful trainers.



5/ 7 © Instagram During a sun-drenched getaway, Matt and Ace twinned once again in a pair of orange-hued swimming shorts as they hit the beach. The pair melted hearts as they walked hand in hand along a pristine stretch of sand.



6/ 7 © Instagram Trixie, 8 Matt enjoyed a precious moment with his youngest daughter Trixie as they relaxed at home. In a picture shared by Emma, the Busted star could be seen fast asleep cuddling his tot.

