Emma Willis stuns in daring white dress

Emma and Matt Willis are no strangers to a glamorous evening out – and they dazzled as they attended the naming ceremony for the Queen Anne, a new cruise ship.

© Getty The couple hosted the ceremony

The couple shared a romantic moment in the open air as they gazed into each other's eyes, proving that 16 years of marriage and three children hasn't diminished their partnership.

Big Brother presenter Emma, 48, looked radiant in a white strapless gown from Galvan London, a luxury womenswear company. The colouring complemented her tanned skin and the daring neckline of the dress was shown to best effect by Emma's bob.

© Getty Husband Matt places a protective hand on Emma's waist as they leave the stage

In a twist on a 1920s flapper girl, the dress finished at the calves with some fun beaded fringing, bringing an extra layer of fun to the ensemble.

By contrast, Busted singer Matt, 41, looked suave in an all-black double-breasted suit accessorised with a silver anchor chain.

© Getty The couple appeared to have a great time

The couple also shared a behind-the-scenes video to let fans in on the action, which showed both Matt and Emma getting glammed up before walking onto the ship. Emma also wore a Queen Anne jacket to keep off the wind while standing on a windy deck.

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis attend the Cunard naming ceremony

It was a date night away from the family, as the couple share three beautiful children: Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, eight.

It's set to be a busy summer for the couple, who are lined up to be the next presenters of Love is Blind UK, which will launch in August this year.

“I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma,” said Matt. “We love the show! It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

© Netflix The duo are set to bring their partnership to the screen

Emma was also really excited for her new role. She said: “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind.

“I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity," she added.