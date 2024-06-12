Matt Willis makes rare comment about his and Emma's youngest daughter Trixie

Matt and Emma Willis share three children, Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, eight, and while they're one of the UK's most famous couples, they tend to keep their kids out of the limelight, covering their faces on social media.

So it came as a surprise to Matt's podcast listeners when he gave an insight into the personality of his youngest daughter, Trixie, in his latest episode.

Matt's On The Mend podcast normally features guests talking about their mental health, with episodes featuring Vicky Pattison and Dougie Poynter, but the latest episode was a deep dive on Matt's own mental health, with the Busted bassist sharing how he looks after himself.

© Getty Emma and Matt Willis are proud parents to three children

He began his solo episode sharing that gratitude helps him care for his mental health, adding the things he was feeling grateful for that morning – including Trixie.

"My kids made me laugh this morning," Matt began, adding: "My little one, Trixie had me in hysterics, I'm really grateful that my kids are happy and healthy."

Matt Willis' mental health

Matt has been open about his mental health and struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, but the latest episode of his podcast sees the Busted star open up like never before, admitting he struggles with body image and self-hatred, sharing the tools that help him look after his mental health.

The 41-year-old shared that meditation and gratitude are daily practices that keep him going, as well as ice baths and cold showers. Therapy has in hand in helping Matt manage his demons, too, plus he listens to binaural beats and makes sure to exercise every day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Matt Willis talks openly about his addictions

"I make myself do some kind of movement every day," he says. "I have a weird relationship with the gym. I feel weird talking about this, but I have a weird relationship with my body."

Matt Willis' body image

"I have this real inner self-hatred, which can be overwhelming," Matt shares. "If I listen to it, it will take me down. I have used diet and exercise as punishment and whipping myself with it. I had to stop wearing my activity trackers because if I look at it and I'm not hitting the goals I want, it can really affect my mental health, because I berate myself. They were making me feel worse about myself."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Matt Willis struggles with his body image

Matt added that he's managing to address his demons, explaining: "I like to feel and look good, and I can have a very warped opinion of myself. I can only see flaws and negatives. I've been going to therapy recently and it's been transforming."

"Therapy has been powerful for me," he says, sharing he used to go to therapy just to stop using drugs, whereas now he is addressing deeper issues which he is finding freeing.

We're wishing Matt well on his continuing recovery journey.