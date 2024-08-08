Andrew Cotter's home life: from BBC partner to those viral dog videos

Andrew Cotter has been the voice of the Olympics this year, providing plenty of commentary, including for the opening ceremony.

The 51-year-old is a familiar voice for BBC viewers, regularly commentating on the boat race, as well as athletic events, rugby, golf and tennis. During the lockdown, which led to a delay in the Tokyo Games, Andrew ended up going viral as he commentated on his adorable Labrador dogs instead.

WATCH: Andrew Cotter goes viral with dog commentary

The Scottish star typically keeps a low profile, but here's all we know about his private home life including his BBC wife and those viral dogs…

Partner

Andrew is believed to be dating his former BBC co-star Caroline Short, who used to be a Radio 5 sports producer. Back in June, Caroline became the Head of Factual at ITN News, after previously being the network's Head of Regions.

Of the promotion, Caroline said: "I'm really pleased and proud to take on the Head of UK Factual role at ITN Productions. Our slate is hugely varied with some truly amazing projects coming up, and I look forward to helping shape our future successes with a really talented team."

© Instagram Andrew doesn't share photos of his partner, instead focusing on his pet pooches

Andrew doesn't often share insights into his relationship with Caroline, but in 2021 he shared an insight into the pair's differing holiday ideas with the Telegraph.

"I was in Mallorca with my other half, Caroline, and obviously it is known for its beaches," he explained. "But there I was at 4am with my head torch on, astride my mountain bike, doing the Sa Calobra hill climb by myself because by mid-morning I'd be jostling with tourist buses on the winding road."

Family

It appears that sport runs through Andrew's family. The commentator himself is a former golfer, while his late grandfather holds quite the accolade when it comes to his cricketing career.

© Andrew Redington While Andrew prefers golf, his grandfather was a cricketer

Reflecting on his life as a rookie reporter with The Scotsman, Andrew shared: "I introduced myself to Bill [McLaren], told him I was a huge fan and had all his albums, that kind of thing, and he said: 'You wouldn’t be related to Jimmy Cotter, would you?'

"'Yes,' I said. 'The Rev J.L. Cotter of Hillhead, capped twice at stand-off in the 1930s?' He was my grandfather, the only ordained minister to play for Scotland."

Famous dogs

Partner Caroline is the only person who Andrew shares his home with, as the star also has two famous dogs: Olive and Mabel.

© Instagram Andrew's dogs are always the true stars of the show

One notable video featured the two canines battling it out for an orange toy bone. Commentating like it was a Wimbledon final, Andrew said: "So into the final minute and Olive in possession – but this is where Mabel is strong, chasing the game, using that intensity."

However, with Olive getting "cocky", Mabel was able to snatch the bone off her rival, with Andrew awarding the pooch the title of "good girl".