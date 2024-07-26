Paris Olympics opening ceremony: all the key highlights – live updates

It's been three long years, but the pinnacle of sport, the Olympic Games are finally back, and Paris is about to put on the show of a lifetime.

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony for the Olympics will take place outside of a stadium, with the River Seine serving as the main backdrop with athletes going down the river on dozens of boats.

Of course, we can expect to see plenty of the city's iconic landmarks from the Louvre to the Eiffel Tower, however, many of the key performances for the event have been kept closely under wraps.

Both Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have been seen in the French city, ahead of the games and it's believed that the duo will be jointly performing a tribute to the iconic singer Edith Piaf.

© Roy Rochlin Celine is thought to be performing alongside Lady Gaga

French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura has been touted as a possible headline act, although her involvement has been met with a racist backlash.

So, will this opening ceremony top London 2012, which featured plenty of British icons, and saw the late Queen 'jump' out of a helicopter with James Bond star Daniel Craig. Follow along with HELLO! and find out…