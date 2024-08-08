Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie leaves fans saying the same thing after exciting video
Edward and Sophie at Shallowford farm© Getty

Royal fans all saying the same thing about the Duchess of Edinburgh after incredible video

 The Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen making the most of her time in Paris during this year's Olympic Games…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
36 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh, is beloved by royal watchers. On Tuesday, she left fans all saying the same thing after being captured in a thrilling moment during the Paris Olympics.

A video shared on the official Instagram account of the British royal family showed the 59-year-old royal celebrating as Team GB won gold in cycling. In the clip, Sophie cried out in joy, hugging the person next to her at the result.

View post on Instagram
 

Accompanying the video were the words: "[Tick emoji] World Record [Tick emoji] Olympic Gold [Tick emoji] A first for @TeamGB."

"A huge congratulations to @emmafinucane_, @sophieecapewell, and @katymarchant from your very proud Patron! @britishcycling | @paris2024 | @olympics."

Sophie cheers on© Karwai Tang
Sophie looked gorgeous as she cheered from the sidelines

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans, who all admire Sophie's down-to-earth and authentic nature. "Love the way the Duchess is showing real joy. No restraint there. Good to see," one fan commented. A second penned: "Sophie is such a lovely person; her joy at the GB win was infectious."

A third fan replied, writing: "The Duchess of Edinburgh is such a tonic, and it's great to see her show her enthusiasm and excitement."

The win was particularly close to the Duchess' heart, as she is the patron of the British Cycling Federation.

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward are incredibly sporty, so it’s no surprise that her reaction to the result was steeped in genuine passion.

The Duchess of Edinburgh cheering at the Paris 2024 Olympics© Getty
Sophie wore a burgundy friendship bracelet

Not only was Sophie’s joy effervescent, but she also looked incredibly stylish for the occasion. She donned the 'Roisin' floral-print midi dress from fashion house Erdem, which she paired with white cork wedges. As for her hair, she swept her tresses back into a soft bun.

One thing that didn't go unnoticed was that Sophie appeared to be wearing a 'Swiftie'-style friendship bracelet, similar to those her niece, Princess Charlotte, and brother-in-law, King Charles, have been wearing recently.

Princess Charlotte was pictured wearing three different bracelets as she attended Wimbledon with her mother and aunt Pippa Middleton© Getty
Princess Charlotte was pictured wearing three different bracelets as she attended Wimbledon with her mother and aunt Pippa Middleton

His Majesty was spotted donning a red and pink bracelet on his recent trip to the Channel Islands with his granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, who wore pink and purple versions at Wimbledon last month.

Prince George was also seen rocking a friendship bracelet in his official birthday portrait, which was unveiled on his 11th birthday.

