Simone Biles' sister posts sweet throwback in heartfelt tribute

Simone Biles swept the floor at the Paris Olympics this year, and no one could be prouder than her younger sister, Adria, who posted a sweet tribute to the gymnast on Instagram this week.

"The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into", she wrote in the caption.

"You have made me into the person I am today and I will forever look up to you. I love you sister."

She included a sweet throwback of the pair as giggling young girls, complete with matching beaded necklaces.

Simone took to the comments section to express her love, writing three heart emojis. The post comes after the 27-year-old added three gold and one silver medal to her incredible collection, making her the most decorated gymnast in history.

The sisters are incredibly close, and Adria was a bridesmaid in Simone's wedding to Jonathan Owens. Adria also competed in elite gymnastics, although she did not continue after high school.

© Instagram Adria posted the tribute to her sister after Simone won big at the Paris Olympics

She told ESPN that she would copy her older sister in whatever Simone did, as she wanted to emulate her "fearless" nature.

"When we were little kids, we'd stand on a railing on the second floor of our house, then jump off onto the couch down below on the first floor. She'd go first, and I'd follow. Nothing scared her."

According to Simone, she became a mother figure for her younger sister during their childhood after being placed in the foster care system for three years.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Adria also competed at an elite level in gymnastics alongside her sister

"I wanted to take care of Adria obviously because she was the baby," she said in her Facebook series, Simone vs. Herself. "I just felt like I needed to look out for her because if family doesn't look out for you, who's going to?"

Their mother sadly struggled with addiction, and while their other two siblings, Tevin and Ashley, were placed in the care of their aunt, Simone and Adria were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie.

"Being separated from my biological mom, being placed in foster care before I officially got adopted by my grandparents, it just set me up for a better route at life," she explained in Simone vs. Herself.

© Emma McIntyre Simone and Adria were adopted by their grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles

"I feel like I wouldn't be where I am unless that turning point happened. I would still be Simone Biles, [but] probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows."

Simone's grandparents couldn't be prouder of her after her incredible performance in Paris; Nellie told People, "I know we came here with our own expectations, but the expectation was whatever, we do want her to medal, but not putting any stipulations on what medals that she will get. And I mean, three golds- we're just elated."

© Getty Images The 27-year-old won three gold and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics

Adria gave fans an insight into the sister's close relationship with their grandparents in a humorous Instagram story overnight, snapping Ronald looking shocked in the Paris stands while watching the athletic events.

She quipped, "Snoop [Dogg] gave him a chain now he don't know how to act…75 looks great on you! Happy birthday I love you". Even the family of the greatest gymnast in history still get starstruck!