Simone Biles reveals exciting baby plans with husband Jonathan Owens

After adding four more Olympic medals to her illustrious collection at the 2024 Paris Games, Simone Biles is turning her thoughts to motherhood.

The 27-year-old gymnastics superstar shared some heartwarming insights during an appearance on the Today show, revealing that she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, "always" talk about starting a family.

Simone, who is already a legend in the world of gymnastics, confirmed she “most definitely” envisions herself as a mom.

However, both she and Jonathan, a safety for the Chicago Bears, have set certain goals they wish to accomplish before embarking on that journey. "We both have goals we’d like to achieve before starting a family," Simone explained, though she playfully noted that Jonathan “would have had [kids] yesterday if he could have.”

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2023, have a shared vision of their future that includes children. Jonathan was a proud and vocal supporter during the 2024 Olympics, even obtaining special permission to leave NFL training camp to cheer her on in Paris.

© Instagram Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens speak about baby plans

"He was so excited. He was more excited to pin trade," Simone laughed, recounting his enthusiasm for the Olympic tradition. "Obviously, he loved going to see me compete … it meant the world to him."

Despite the joy and excitement surrounding her Olympic success and their evident affection for one another, Simone has had to come to her husband's defense against online critics.

© Instagram simone biles and husband jonathan owens

Recently, Jonathan faced backlash for wearing one of Simone's gold medals, which Team USA secured in the team final competition.

Simone quickly addressed the criticism, commenting under a TikTok video that had slammed him: “Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions.”

© Stacy Revere Olympic gold medalist Simone kisses her husband before a Green Bay Packers game in December 2023

She didn't hold back her frustration, adding, “Like y’all are so…miserable. Leave us alone.”

Simone, who became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the Paris Games, has often had to navigate public scrutiny alongside her incredible achievements. In April, she opened up about the toll such negativity can take, especially when it involves her loved ones.

© Carmen Mandato Jonathan and Simone married in 2023

During an appearance on the Pivot podcast, she admitted that criticism directed at Jonathan had deeply affected her. "I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings," she shared.

“One night I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is and if anybody’s met him, you know he’s the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.'”