Jennifer Lopez's close bond with stepson Samuel revealed amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez was a vision of casual chic as she stepped out for a rare outing with her stepson Samuel, the 12-year-old son of her husband, Ben Affleck.

The superstar, known for her timeless style and radiant presence, was seen on Monday treating Samuel to a shopping spree at the upscale Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

The 54-year-old Maid in Manhattan actress, who has been keeping a relatively low profile recently, seemed to be in high spirits as she navigated the luxurious store with Samuel by her side.

Dressed in a stylish white romper paired with vibrant green high-top sneakers, Jennifer exuded effortless elegance. Her signature sandy blonde hair cascaded in loose waves, while oversized designer sunglasses and gold hoop earrings completed her look, adding a touch of glamour to her laid-back ensemble.

This sweet outing with Samuel comes on the heels of Jennifer’s visit to Ben’s Los Angeles home, where she was seen spending time with her estranged husband.

The couple, who have been surrounded by split rumors for months, have not been publicly spotted together in quite some time. However, Jennifer’s bond with Samuel—and his siblings—remains strong, as evidenced by this latest outing.

Jennifer’s gesture of warmth and affection towards Samuel was mirrored just a day earlier when Violet, Ben’s 18-year-old daughter, was spotted making a stylish statement of her own. Violet, who shares her father’s flair for fashion, was seen wearing the same Dolce & Gabbana dress that Jennifer had famously worn during a romantic Valentine’s Day date with Ben in 2023.

The chic chiffon dress, featuring a two-toned design with a V-shaped neckline, flowing sleeves, and contrasting pink pleats, perfectly encapsulated Violet’s youthful elegance.

The young beauty opted for a more relaxed vibe, pairing the designer frock with unlaced sneakers and white gym socks—a nod to her laid-back, yet stylish, approach to fashion.

Jennifer, known for her impeccable style, had previously elevated the same dress with a Dolce & Gabbana belt and sparkling diamond stud earrings during her Beverly Hills dinner date with Ben.

The comparison between Violet’s casual take and Jennifer’s more glamorous styling didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who have come to admire the close relationship between the two.

Violet’s fashion moment, however, wasn’t just about the dress—it also underscored the ongoing speculation surrounding Jennifer and Ben’s marriage. The couple, who have faced rumors of an impending split for months, were reported by DailyMail.com to have already prepared divorce papers, though they have yet to be filed.

Despite the swirling rumors, Jennifer was seen confidently flashing her wedding ring during an outing with her daughter Emme in Los Angeles, fueling further curiosity about the status of her marriage.

During this latest sighting with Samuel, Jennifer appeared completely at ease, her Hollywood glamour shining through even in her casual attire.

She and Samuel were seen leaving the store with several shopping bags in hand, the actress keeping close to her stepson as they made their way back to their black SUV. The moment captured Jennifer’s nurturing side, showcasing her dedication to maintaining strong family bonds, even amid personal challenges.

Meanwhile, Violet, Fin, and Samuel have been spending quality time with both of their famous parents. Ben and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have worked hard to co-parent their children since their separation in 2015, after nearly a decade of marriage.

The former couple, who first met on the set of Pearl Harbor, officially filed for divorce in 2017 and have since moved on with new partners—Jennifer with businessman John Miller, and Ben rekindling his romance with Jennifer in April 2021.