Jennifer Lopez seen hugging Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet amid divorce reports

Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying lunch at The Maybourne with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet after a business day in Beverly Hills.

The singer looked stunning in a gray dress with paired with black heels and oversized Dior sunglasses, without her wedding ring.

Jennifer was pictured hugging Violet as she stepped out the car. Her outing comes after she opted to spend Memorial Day without her husband, Ben, amidst growing rumors that the couple has been living apart for several weeks.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez arrives for lunch with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck

The 54-year-old superstar was seen arriving at a friend's home in Beverly Hills on Monday, showcasing her signature style in a colorful tie-dye Gucci crop top paired with baggy white trousers.

She completed her effortlessly chic look with gold sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a sleek high ponytail. Notably, her rare green diamond engagement ring remained on her finger as she carried a Louis Vuitton bag and an iPad into her friend's house.

© Backgrid Violet hugs her stepmom Jennifer Lopez

This appearance follows reports suggesting that Ben is contemplating ending their nearly two-year marriage. While Jennifer stays in their $60 million Bel Air mansion, Ben is reportedly living in a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, conveniently close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Ben and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

© Backgrid Jennifer looked stunning in a simple gray dress

Last week, the couple made their first public appearance together in 47 days, attending Fin’s school play.

However, over the weekend, Ben arrived solo at Violet's graduation party, further fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.

Adding to the turmoil, Jennifer's professional commitments are also facing challenges. Her $90 million Las Vegas residency deal is reportedly in jeopardy due to slumping ticket sales for her upcoming This Is Me... Live tour.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben is believed to be living close to his ex wife Jennifer Garner

Initially, there were high hopes for the 90-show residency at The Park MGM Theater in Las Vegas, with Jennifer set to earn $1 million per concert.

However, in a surprising turn of events, she canceled shows across seven cities, including Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, and Tampa. Neither Jennifer nor her team have provided an explanation for these cancellations.

In early April, the tour underwent a rebranding from This Is Me... Now: The Tour to This Is Me... Live, with a renewed focus on Jennifer's greatest hits rather than just her latest album. This change was reportedly influenced by the success of other high-profile tours by artists like Taylor Swift and Madonna.

© Getty Jen and Ben are reportedly living apart

Jennifer released her album This Is Me... Now in February, alongside a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and a documentary called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Despite the ambitious release, the album debuted at number 38 on the Billboard chart, marking her first album not to break into the top 20.

Ben and his longtime friend Matt Damon’s company, Artists Equity, financed the documentary, while Jennifer self-financed her film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story for $20 million.