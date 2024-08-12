Violet Affleck surprises in stepmother Jennifer Lopez's dress amid ongoing divorce

Like stepmother, like stepdaughter? Violet Affleck, 18, was seen stealing her stepmom Jennifer Lopez's style as she stepped out wearing an angelic Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress from her wardrobe.

Ben Affleck's daughter, who joined JLo's twins Max and Emme for lunch in Los Angeles on Sunday, looked beautiful in the ethereal two-tone blush pink dress, which her famous stepmother memorably wore on a Valentine's Day date with her dad last year.

The beautiful dress, which retails for $2.8k (£2.2k), features several layers of rippling tulle, billowing long sleeves and an elegant V-neckline to elevate its balletic aesthetic.

© Backgrid Jennifer famously wore the Dolce & Gabanna dress on a Valentine's Day date last year

Despite her dad and stepmother's now estranged relationship, it's clear to see JLo has maintained a bond with her ex-husband's children, lending her precious clothes to his teenage daughter and remaining a permanent figure in her life as she gears up for college.

© Instagram JLo spent a week in The Hamptons joined by her stepdaughter, Violet

It comes as Violet made a girls' trip to the Hamptons with Jennifer earlier this summer, with the 'Let's Get Loud' hitmaker maintaining her closeness with her stepdaughter despite Bennifer's ongoing turbulent divorce.

Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid Ben Affleck divorce claims

Jennifer Lopez stays close to Ben Affleck's children amid divorce

The world was abuzz when Jennifer and Ben reignited their 2000s romance in 2021, tying the knot in Las Vegas a year later.

Yet just two years into Bennifer 2.0, signs the stars' marriage was on the rocks started to swirl, with Jennifer stepping out without her wedding ring fuelling further cracks in their high-profile relationship.

Ben, Jen and Violet enjoying 4 July festivities together in 2023

Atlas star Jennifer shares two children with singer Marc Anthony; the pair were together for seven years and welcomed twins Emme and Max in February 2008. Ben was married to Jennifer Garner for 13 years and shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Alias actress.

Jennifer Moore, the Legal Director at the London-based Rayden Solicitors, specializes in family law and told HELLO! just how detrimental divorce can be for the children involved.

© Getty Ben Affleck's daughter Violet with her stepmom Jennifer Lopez

"The breakdown of the family dynamic is, for most clients, the most difficult time of their lives," she explained.

"Unfortunately, in most instances, there are also children involved, and whilst often thought of as the most resilient, the impact of the upheaval can sometimes affect them just as much."

