Ben Affleck's edgy new midlife makeover amid Jennifer Lopez split will make you double take

Ben Affleck debuted a striking new look in Los Angeles over the weekend, sparking fresh buzz amid ongoing speculation about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer, 55, and Ben, 51, have not been seen together publicly for two months, with reports surfacing that divorce documents have already been prepared.

Last week, Jennifer stepped out without her wedding band, moving her engagement ring to her right hand, further fueling the rumors.

Now, Ben has turned heads with a jaw-dropping transformation in new photos published, sporting a tiny faux-hawk and a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt.

He completed his edgy look with skinny jeans, aviators, and a snug black leather jacket, notably absent of his wedding ring. The sides of his head were shaved almost completely, leaving just a bit of scruff for a punk rock vibe.

He was seen strolling through a parking lot before hopping on his electric motorcycle, safely placing his helmet on his head, and riding off.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

Despite celebrating their second wedding anniversary apart—Jennifer in the Hamptons, New York, and Ben in Los Angeles—both have been spotted wearing their wedding rings intermittently.

TMZ reports that Ben recently closed escrow on a Pacific Palisades mansion sold by Blair Chang at The Agency, finalizing the deal on July 24, 2024. HELLO! has reached out to The Agency and Ben for comments.

© MEGA Ben before his midlife makeover

This new home acquisition comes three years after the couple rekindled their romance, which originally ended in 2001, leading to their wedding in 2022.

However, their relationship seems to have hit a rough patch, with Ben reportedly moving his belongings out of their shared Beverly Hills home, a property they purchased in May 2023 for $60 million in cash.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now living apart

Jennifer celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24 in the Hamptons with friends, notably without Ben. However, fans spotted a hopeful sign of reconciliation—a picture from their Georgia wedding prominently displayed in her home.

"I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world," Jennifer wrote in a heartfelt birthday message. "I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

© Instagram / @jlo Jennifer has been spending her time away from Ben in The Hamptons

This isn't the first time Ben has made a dramatic change to his appearance during personal upheaval. During his separation from his first wife, Jennifer Garner—mother of his three children—he unveiled a massive back tattoo of a phoenix. Initially claiming it was "fake for a role" after fans commented on it, Ben later admitted the tattoo was real.

The New Yorker even ran a piece titled "The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck," poking fun at his "enormous, garish tattoo." Ben responded on Twitter, "I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos."