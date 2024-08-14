Why is Katy Perry being investigated? All we know about the singer's controversy

The run up to Katy Perry's album release for 143 has sparked controversy after controversy, and the latest issue surrounds her music video for the track "Lifetimes".

Katy released her latest single "Lifetimes", which is reportedly about her daughter Daisy who she shares with Orlando Bloom. She said of the track: "It is funny how sometimes you're looking for your soulmate in a partner. [...] For me it came in the form of Daisy."

She continued: "I wrote 'Lifetimes' about her. Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, 'I love you,' and then I ask, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

Alongside the poignant pop song, Katy released a beachy music video. While fans might be hard-pressed to find anything particularly questionable about the promotional clip, officials in Spain are now investigating the singer.

Here's everything you need to know about the controversy.

The "Lifetimes" music video

Katy's music video primarily shows the singer enjoying the beach and partying in clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, but officials in Spain have alleged that she also filmed it in the ecologically sensitive sand dunes in the Balearic Islands without permission.

The scenes appear to have been filmed in the middle of the protected dunes on the isle of S'Espalmador in Formentera, raising concern from the Spanish government.

What the Spanish officials say

The environmental department for the Balearic Islands shared a press release clarifying that the production company responsible had committed "alleged violations" through filming the video.

They stressed: "In any case, there could be no talk of 'crime against the environment,' since the filming of photo reports or videos 'is authorized.'"

The reason why "preliminary investigation actions have been initiated," according to the officials, is due to the fact that "in no case" requested authorization from the Ministry for filming in the protected dunes.

"However, in no case would it be a crime for environmental infringement," they added, citing an article of the Natural Resources Management Plan which states: "The filming of photographic reports, cinematographic, videographic or of any other kind that involve the taking of images in any medium and format with an advertising or commercial exhibition purpose, requires the express authorization of the competent ministry for the environment, without prejudice to other authorizations that can be granted by the corresponding authorities and bodies, including those pertaining to property rights".

Controversial album release

This isn't the first time Katy's album release has sparked controversy, as her first single "Woman's World" was critically panned. Even the music video received a weak reception.

In the controversial clip, the singer dressed in a skimpy Rosie the Riveter outfit drinking whisky before getting crushed by an anvil, before awakening in a bikini with bionic legs. She goes on to explore the world, and at one point pumps her bionic legs with gas via her buttocks.

Following the video's negative response, Katy released a behind the scenes video captioned: "YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!" In the clip, the singer explains that the video is supposed to be incredibly on the nose and slapstick.

Many listeners have also debated the singer's continued work with producer Dr Luke, who was subject to a legal dispute with singer Kesha in 2014. The singer alleged abuse, including rape and employment discrimination, while he claimed a breach of contract and defamation. The case was settled out of court in June 2023.