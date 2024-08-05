Katy Perry reveals her lookalike daughter Daisy's expensive taste in rare photo

Katy Perry is continuing to share droplets from her ongoing vacation through Europe with fiancé Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, and other friends and family.

The singer, 39, is taking some time off before kicking off an extensive performance and (presumably) touring schedule in support of her upcoming album 143, which drops on September 20.

In a new set of photos and videos she shared, this time from a trip to Ibiza in Spain, Katy included snapshots of herself partying with friends, sailing with Orlando, 47, and spending precious moments with their daughter.

Daisy, who will turn four years old later this month, featured in a rare photo shared by her mom, in which she was seen wearing a tulle polka-dotted frock and holding out her hand.

And it looks like the toddler has some expensive taste, as she was seen holding a lollipop holder charm from FENDI, which was made when they collaborated with Chupa Chups.

The beige leather charm features a strap that goes around the arm (and was wrapped around the tiny Daisy's arm as well) with the brand's metallic logo emblazoned on its surface. And retails for over $600.

Katy captioned the post with lyrics from her upcoming song "Lifetimes," which she has said was inspired by her undying love for her daughter and how she hopes to find her in every lifetime. "Like the sun is always rising/like the stars are in the sky/you and I will find each other/in every single life."

The singer also included a photo of chocolate gold coins in her carousel, a reference to her recent interview with The One Show in which she discussed Daisy's influence on this song.

"'Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

She continued: "The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

"So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she said 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!'" Katy said of her daughter's adorable response.

"So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you."

Katy first shared a snippet of the song during her interview with Zane Lowe, the day before the album's lead single "Woman's World" dropped, and explained the motivation behind the track.

"Daisy's gonna find me in every life," she gushed. "Daisy's going to find me in every single life…or I'm going to find her, it's kinda like that Black Mirror episode."