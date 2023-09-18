Katy Perry's $200 million+ deal – how it might affect her jaw-dropping net worth

The "Teenage Dream" singer has an impressive fortune thanks to her many hits and American Idol, and she just might be getting richer

Katy Perry is a global superstar, known just as much for her quirky and effervescent style as her legacy of pop hits. In a recent move, it was announced that the superstar singer, 38, has sold the master recording royalties and publishing rights to her catalog (spanning 2008-2020) to Litmus Music.

This surely comes as a big industry move, but just how much has the "Roar" singer's success made her in terms of a fortune before the sale? From her first chart-topping album One of the Boys (2008) to her most recent LP Smile (2020), the pop superstar has achieved a level of fame unmatched by many of her peers.

But the California-born performer has also made money in other ways, such as her TV work as the lead judge on American Idol since its 16th season, and her voice-acting in the Smurfs film franchise. Join HELLO! as we look into exactly how much all the "Dark Horse" singer's work has made her over the years...

Did Katy Perry sell her music catalog?

It was announced early on Monday, September 18, that Katy had sold the rights to her masters recording royalties and music publishing to Litmus Music, backed by the Carlyle Group, for a reported $225 million.

The jaw-dropping deal represents a huge acquisition, spanning the singer's back catalog of 16 multi-platinum singles, three multi-platinum albums, and some of the best-selling digital songs of all time.

Litmus co-founder and CCO Dan McCarroll released a statement about the deal, possessing a close professional relationship with Katy as the former President of Capitol Records. "Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire."

© Getty Images Katy's enduring catalog of hits has been sold to Litmus Music for a reported $225 million

What is Katy Perry's net worth?

While it is unclear how much her deal will affect her personal net worth, Katy is estimated to own a fortune of around $330 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. And as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the "California Gurls" hitmaker's net worth should come as no surprise to anyone, from dedicated Katy-cats to even her more casual listeners.

© Getty Images Katy Perry performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle in 2023

In Forbes' most recent profile, the proud mom is reported to be making around $38.5 million per year from her various ventures which include her music, her time as lead judge on American Idol, her Las Vegas residency, and other things such as ad campaigns and promotions.

How much does Katy Perry get paid for American Idol?

© Getty Images Katy starring on her first season of American Idol in 2018

Katy reportedly makes around $25 million per season of American Idol, more than both her co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's reported salaries combined. While there is no exact reason for the difference between her salary and that of the other judges, it is likely down to the 38-year-old's massive popularity.

© Getty Images The singer with her fellow Idol judges Lionel and Luke

Katy's historic deal in 2017 came when she was still celebrating her third straight number one album with Witness, and an accompanying tour that grossed over $50 million in 2018 alone, according to Pollstar. Her high star power was obviously worth a lot of money to the team behind the popular talent show.

How much did Katy Perry earn for Vegas?

Since December 2021, Katy Perry has starred in her incredibly popular Las Vegas residency, Play, at Resorts World Las Vegas. Her residency has proved incredibly popular, and was recently extended again until November 2023 due to fan demand.

But just how much is the star being paid for her time performing in the entertainment resort-filled city? Well, while there is no official statistics for the whole duration of Katy's run in Vegas, Billboard reported in 2021 that the "E.T." singer's first eight performances drew in just shy of $7 million in revenue. In March 2023, Pollstar reported Katy Perry had grossed $29 million so far from her residency.

© Getty Images Katy performing in Las Vegas in 2021

© Getty Images Katy's Las Vegas show features loads of the star's hit songs including 'California Gurlz' 'Smile' and 'Roar'

© Getty Images Play has now been running for almost two years

© Getty Images The show features large sets and several costume changes

