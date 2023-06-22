Kesha and Dr. Luke settle decade long defamation lawsuit – details

The 'Tik Tok' singer first claimed that she had been assaulted by the producer

Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to settle their decade-long defamation lawsuit outside of court ahead of going to trial next month.

Following years of delays, the parties were set to take the stand in New York this July for the case which began back in 2014, when the singer alleged she'd been drugged and sexually assaulted by the pop songwriter and producer back in 2005.

A joint statement was released by both, which read: "Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution."

© Instagram Kesha and Dr. Luke shared a joint statement

The singer, 35, wrote: "Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.

"I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, 49, wrote: "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.

© Getty Images The singer received a key victory recently in her trial against Dr. Luke

"I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

Last week, it was reported that the New York Court of Appeals had ruled that the songwriter and producer qualifies as a "public figure."

In making this ruling, it gave his legal team a higher bar to clear, with the task of proving that the singer, whose real is name is Kesha Rose Serbert, made her statements with the intent of "actual malice."

© Getty Images The singer claimed she had been drugged and assaulted by the producer

No criminal charges were ever filed in the case, as the 'We R Who We R' hitmaker stated in a 2014 California civil filing that she wanted to be released from her recording contract with Dr. Luke because he had "sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused" her during their time working together.

She specifically cited a 2005 incident, back when they had just started working together, claiming that he had drugged and sexually assaulted her after a party.

Dr. Luke, who has produced two number one hits for the singer and many others for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, and more, has consistently denied the allegations.

© Getty Images Kesha's trial inspired the #FreeKesha movement

Kesha took an extended break from the public eye thanks to the rigors of the lawsuit, with the #FreeKesha campaign building online and acquiring support from the likes of Kelly, Katy, Adele, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. She returned in 2017 with the song 'Praying' and has since consistently released new material, with her last album being May's Gag Order.

As a result of the lawsuit, Sony Music and RCA distanced themselves from the producer and hitmaker's own record label Kemosabe Records, to which he had signed Kesha.

© Getty Images Dr. Luke has written and produced some of the '00s and '10's biggest hits

However, he continued producing music under several pseudonyms, most notably Tyson Trax, creating hits recently for the likes of Doja Cat and Kim Petras.