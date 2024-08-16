Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she visits ex Ben Affleck on his birthday amid Jennifer Lopez split reports

Jennifer Garner was spotted at her ex-husband Ben Affleck's home in Brentwood on Thursday, where the Oscar-winning actor was celebrating his 52nd birthday.

The actress, who shares three children with Ben—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—was seen leaving his residence in her sleek BMW, flashing a friendly wave as she departed.

The 52-year-old actress kept her look casual and chic, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and a pair of glasses resting on her face.

Recommended video You may also like What Jennifer Garner Has Said About Parenting Kids Violet, Fin & Samuel

Ben and Jennifer, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, often seen supporting their children together despite their separation.

While Ben marked his milestone birthday, his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, noticeably refrained from posting any celebratory messages on social media.

© AKGS Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she exits Ben Affleck's house after wishing him a happy 52nd birthday

Instead, she shared a series of glamorous snapshots from her own 55th birthday celebration in the Hamptons last month.

The Atlas actress looked stunning in the images, which showcased her toned legs in a sexy dress as she posed confidently in front of a car. Her hair was styled in a playful ponytail, and she accessorized with diamond earrings and a beaded purse.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained close

The dazzling photos were posted on her Instagram page, which boasts a massive following of 251 million.

Fans quickly speculated that the timing of the post might have been a subtle message to Ben

© Instagram Jennifer posted snaps of herself alone on Ben's birthday

In addition to the photos, Jennifer took to her JLo Beauty Instagram page to share a new video promoting her skincare line. The former Fly Girl was seen sitting in a hotel room, wearing a colorful robe, and noticeably absent of any wedding rings.

In the video, she demonstrated how to use her face mask, which she claimed was "firming and lifting." After removing the mask, Lopez revealed her flawless, makeup-free complexion, free of wrinkles or blemishes, much to the admiration of her followers.

Just days before Ben's birthday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted visiting his rental home in Brentwood after taking his son to the mall.

© Instagram The singer partying with friends and family on her birthday but Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen

This sighting fueled further speculation about the state of their marriage, especially since the couple has been facing rumors of trouble for months.

The visit comes after Affleck recently made headlines for purchasing a $20 million home in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The property, according to TMZ, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, and a guest house. It's a significant downsize from the sprawling Beverly Hills mansion he bought with Jennifer Lopez last year, which boasted 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and numerous luxurious amenities, including a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, a two-bedroom guard house, a pool, and an indoor sports complex.

The Beverly Hills estate, which the couple purchased in May 2023, was put on the market last month for a whopping $68 million.

The decision to sell the mansion, coupled with Jennifer Lopez's recent social media activity and the couple's separate appearances, has only intensified speculation about the future of their relationship.