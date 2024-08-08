Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to unite during difficult change in family happening soon

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are no longer together but have remained good friends and amicable co-parents to their three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The former couple are gearing up for what will be a difficult time in their family this month, as they wave off their beloved oldest daughter Violet as she begins a new chapter far away from home.

The teenager is reportedly going to be studying at Yale University, which will begin welcoming new students on August 18.

What's more, Yale is located on the East Coast in New Haven, Connecticut, meaning Violet will be quite some distance from her West Coast-based family, who live in Brentwood, California.

Violet flying the nest will no doubt take some time for Jennifer and Ben to adapt to.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet will be leaving home later in August

While Ben isn't active on social media, Jennifer has previously admitted that she was finding it hard to register the fact her daughter would soon be leaving home.

Back in May, the Alias actress shared a number of photos of herself in tears at the thought of Violet leaving home, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck will both miss their daughter being nearby

In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life.Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

© Backgrid Violet has a close bond with both her parents

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

While Violet's absence will be hard for her parents in the beginning, there's no doubt that both Jennifer and Ben are very proud of their daughter.

© Pierre Suu Violet with her dad and stepmother Jennifer Lopez

The teen has been using her voice for a cause close to her heart in recent times.Violet recently stepped into the spotlight to give a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisions.

She had a list of demands to "confront the long COVID crisis," including mask availability, and air filtration. She also demanded Far-UVC light in facilities such as jails and detention centres.

© Angela Weiss Jennifer and Ben share three children together

The teenager is often seen wearing a face mask in public and revealed during her speech that she had contracted a "post-viral condition" in 2019.She said she "saw first-hand that medicine doesn't always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."

