Jennifer Lopez shares new photos on Ben Affleck's birthday– and it's so different than last year

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no closer to wedded bliss after the singer shared a new post to her 251 million Instagram followers on her husband's birthday.

The Pearl Harbor actor turned 52 on Thursday, and Jennifer's tribute was markedly different than last year.

Instead of a birthday post, the mother of two shared three snaps sitting on the hood of a car, showcasing her lithe figure in a sheer dress with silver detailing, which covered a beige undergarment set.

Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid Ben Affleck divorce claims

She completed the look with a black ribbon around her waist, dangly earrings and a silver bag. To top it off, J-Lo pulled her hair back in a slick ponytail, and wore black heels. The post was simply captioned, "Dior", referencing her outfit.

On Ben's birthday last year, the loved-up actress posted a video of her husband in the car, belting the lyrics to 'Wonderful World'; the pair looked blissfully happy at the beginning of their second year of marriage.

J-Lo captioned the post, "Dear Ben…Happy Birthday! I love you!", a far cry from this year's tribute.

© Instagram Jennifer posted the snaps on Ben's birthday

Ben is famously social media shy, and touched on it during his wife's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he revealed.

"Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and [you're like], 'Well, I don't like the water.'"

The birthday snub comes after the couple spent the summer apart; Jennifer chose to soak up the sun in the Hamptons, while Ben was spotted in Los Angeles, filming his upcoming flick The Accountant 2.

© Instagram The couple did not spend their second wedding anniversary together

While Jennifer held a Bridgerton-themed bash for her 55th birthday on July 24, Ben was spotted grocery shopping in LA. And instead of celebrating their second wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway or candlelit dinner, they spent it on opposite coasts, with the Atlas actress biking around the Hamptons and the father of three filming.

Until last Sunday, Bennifer had not been seen together since June, when they attended the basketball of Ben's son Samuel, whom he shares with Alias actress Jennifer Garner.

Over the weekend, J-Lo visited Ben's rental home in Los Angeles, and was seen picking Samuel, 12, up from his ex-wife's house for a shopping trip.

© Instagram Last year, Jen posted a sweet video on her husband's birthday

The couple, who married in 2022, put their $60 Beverly Hills mansion on the market back in July, with Ben closing on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, according to TMZ.

Bennifer, who famously dated in the early noughts, starred in the universally panned film Gigli; they are set to join forces again for their film Unstoppable, which will premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

© Mondadori Portfolio Their film 'Unstoppable' will premiere in September

The film, which produced by Ben and his long-time friend Matt Damon, follows a wrestler born without his right leg, and stars Jennifer, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

Will the couple hold out until September? One can only hope.