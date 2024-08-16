Gena Rowlands' son posts emotional tribute to late mother after death at 94

Gena Rowlands' son Nick Cassavetes has paid tribute to his mother following her death aged 94 on August 14.

The Notebook star passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at her home in California, surrounded by her loved ones.

On Thursday, Nick took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and his late mom, alongside an emotional message.

"One last hurrah. Love you, Mom. See you soon…" he captioned the sweet image.

Nick, 65, confirmed Gena's death, saying she had peacefully died from complications of Alzheimer's after revealing in July that she had been suffering from the disease for the past five years.

Gena was recognized for her role in The Notebook – which her son directed – and played an older Allie who had Alzheimer's.

Speaking about his mom's diagnosis and her role in the film, Nick told Entertainment Weekly: "I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's."

He continued at the time: "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us."

He added that The Notebook was still a beloved movie 20 years after its release. "It's always a shock to hear that as much time has gone by as it has, but it makes sense. I'm just happy that it exists. It seems to have worked," he said. "I'm very proud of it."

Gena welcomed three children with her late husband, actor and filmmaker John Cassavetes: Nick, Alexandra "Xan," 58, and Zoe, 54, all of whom have followed their parents into acting and directing.

Xan appeared in a few of her parents' films when she was younger and branched out into writing and filmmaking. Her most memorable project was the 2004 documentary Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession. She is married to Rick Ross and has two children.

Zoe also appeared in her parents' films before attracting considerable acclaim for writing and directing the film Broken English (2007), starring Parker Posey, Justin Theroux, and her mother. She is also seen as a fashion icon and muse for Marc Jacobs and is married to Sebastien Chenut.

Nick has amassed the most extensive filmography among his siblings, including acting credits in films like Blow (2001) and Face/Off (1997). He is best known for directing films like My Sister's Keeper (2009) and The Notebook (2004).

He was previously married to Isabelle Rafalovich, with whom he welcomed two daughters before divorcing. He later married Heather Wahlquist and welcomed another daughter with her before they divorced in 2017.

