George Stephanopoulos hears of devastating family death while abroad — GMA co-stars send support

George Stephanopoulos has been inundated with support from his family and GMA co-stars following some heartbreaking news.

The Good Morning America anchor's beloved father, Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, passed away on June 19, while George and his wife Ali Wentworth were in Europe.

Ali took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law, giving an insight into his pivotal role in their family and the close bond they shared.

Recommended video You may also like George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

She wrote: "Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity passed away on June 19th. He was my father-in-law and I loved him dearly.

Ali Wentworth announced the sad news of George Stephanopoulos' father dying

"He married us. He laughed with us. He debated our daughters. He praised my Thanksgiving turkey. He loved ice cream. He was everyone’s council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."

George's co-star Robin Roberts was one of the first to send support, writing: "Thinking of George, you and your wonderful family. Sending love and condolences."

Deborah Roberts added: "Sending prayers of comfort to you, George and your family!" Rebecca Jarvis, who has been filling in for George during his time away from the GMA studios, wrote: "Beautiful words, Ali. Sending love and prayers to you and George and your entire family. Such an incredible life and legacy."

George and Ali's oldest daughter Elliott, 21, also commented, with a slew of love heart emojis. Ali shared a number of photos of Reverend Robert to accompany her tribute, which were all taken from her and George's wedding day in 2001.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are currently in Europe

George's father married the couple, as they tied the knot just two months after getting engaged. Ali will no doubt be a great rock for George during this difficult time.

The couple met in 2001 after being set up on a blind date. Ali spoke about their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012. "I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said.

© Heidi Gutman George's co-stars have sent supportive messages following his sad loss

"I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry." After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."