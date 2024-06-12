Rapper Enchanting dead at 26 - what happened to Gucci Mane's former protegé?

Enchanting, a rising rapper previously signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, has died aged 26.

The up and coming hip hop star, real name Channing Nicole Larry, was taken off life support after days in the intensive care unit for undisclosed reasons. Following her death, The Shade Room reported that the 26-year-old was in "critical condition from a reported overdose".

© Prince Williams Enchanting was signed to Gucci Mane's record label from 2020 to 2023

They received a statement from her management team that explained the rapper was suffering from withdrawals in an effort to overcome drug addiction, adding: "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried." These claims have yet to be further substantiated.

The news of Enchanting's death has led to an outpour of grief from friends, family and contemporaries in the industry.

Former mentor Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share: "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant".

Close friend and collaborator Lil CJ Kasino, who broke the news on social media, shared an emotional post for the rapper, as he announced: "They Pulled The Plug Bro", adding that she would "Forever Be Stop6 Princess & Kasino First Lady".

He spoke of his friend's dedication to music: "They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This [expletive] Together", adding that she: "Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You".

© @luvenchanting Instagram Enchanting's final post had said she would be shooting video on June 6

Unconfirmed reports circulated social media of her death on June 10, with her sister Kay Jay refuting them on Facebook: "She's still fighting!! She's not dead".

Channing signed to Gucci's record label in 2020, appearing on three compilation albums before she left in 2023, when she would release her final studio album, Luv Scarred/No Luv.

She started pursuing a career in music at 18, finding a unique style for herself which she described as "Trap-n-Blues".

According to her 1017 Records bio page, music held a significant place in her heart: "Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace."