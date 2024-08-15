Gena Rowlands' life away from the spotlight — from her iconic Hollywood marriage to her three famous children

On August 14, Hollywood icon Gena Rowlands passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at her home in California at the age of 94.

The office of her son Nick confirmed the news, saying she had peacefully died from complications of the disease. He had previously revealed in July that she had been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past five years.

As Hollywood mourns her loss, we take a look back at her legacy through her family, including her two marriages and her three children who've followed their parents into the spotlight…

Her marriage to John Cassavetes

Gena met actor and filmmaker John Cassavetes at the American Academy at Carnegie Hall when Gena was auditioning to enter and John was graduating, and they eventually tied the knot on March 9, 1954, after only four months of dating.

Over the course of two decades, the renowned Hollywood couple collaborated on ten films, several of which were directed by John, and some of which they simply starred in together.

© Getty Images The actress was best known for her marriage to and many collaborations with John Cassavetes

Between 1963 to 1984, their most memorable collaborations include Faces (1968), which earned three Oscar nominations; A Woman Under the Influence (1974), which earned Gena her first Best Actress Oscar nod; Opening Night (1977); Gloria (1980), which earned her a second Best Actress nomination; Tempest (1982), which was Molly Ringwald's film debut; and Love Streams (1984).

They were seen as an industry power couple, well known for taking experimental risks with not only their collaborations, but also their personal projects, particularly John's acting roles with films like Rosemary's Baby (1968) and The Dirty Dozen (1967).

© Getty Images They tied the knot in 1954, and remained together until his death in 1989

Several of the films they made were shot and edited in their own Los Angeles home. Gena and John remained together until his death from complications of cirrhosis in 1989.

Gena and John's children

During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children, all of whom have followed their parents into acting and directing. They are son Nick, 65, Alexandra "Xan," 58, and Zoe, 54.

© Getty Images Gena with her daughters Alexandra "Xan" and Zoe, both of whom are actors and directors as well

Xan appeared in a few of her parents' films when she was younger, and branched out into writing and filmmaking by the aughts. Her most memorable project was the 2004 documentary Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession. She is married to Rick Ross and has two children.

Zoe also appeared in her parents' films before attracting considerable acclaim for writing and directing the film Broken English (2007), starring Parker Posey, Justin Theroux, and her mother. She is also seen as a fashion icon and muse for Marc Jacobs, and is married to Sebastien Chenut.

© Getty Images Gena and her son Nick at the premiere of "The Notebook," which he directed and she appeared in

Nick has amassed the most extensive filmography among his siblings, including acting credits in films like Blow (2001) and Face/Off (1997). He is best known for directing films like My Sister's Keeper (2009) and The Notebook (2004), which also starred his mother.

He was previously married to Isabelle Rafalovich, with whom he welcomed two daughters before divorcing. He later married Heather Wahlquist and welcomed another daughter with her before they divorced in 2017.

Her marriage to Robert Forrest

© Getty Images Gena tied the knot with Robert Forrest in 2012

In the '90s, a few years after her first husband's death, Gena found love again with retired businessman Robert Forrest, who happened to be a friend of the couple and was a major support system for Gena after John's passing.

The couple made several appearances together at major events, the first being 1995's Cannes Film Festival, and finally got married in 2012, although Robert has maintained a low profile. They remained together until her death.