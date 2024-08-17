Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over accidental fire during music video shoot — details

Paris Hilton is "safe" after an accidental fire broke out on the set for her latest music video for "Bad [Expletive] Academy".

The 43-year-old mom-of-two took to social media on August 16 to share that an incident on the set of her latest project led to her trailer being completely destroyed. Posting a photo of the excessive damage, she captioned the image: "Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today."

© @parishilton Instagram Paris details heartbreaking fire

She continued: "As heartbreaking as it is, l'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me." Paris went on to thank her "entire team", including Hannah Lux Davis, Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass in the post.

© @parishilton The star is releasing her second studio album Infinite Icon

Paris then included another photo of her trailer, writing: "Not how I expected my music video shoot for ‘Bad [Expletive] Academy’ to go," as she showed her belongings were burnt.

The singer didn't seem deterred by the flames as she shared a photo with America's Got Talent host Heidi Klum in the midst of filming, as they posed for photographers. Paris donned an icy blue dress, while Heidi opted for hot pink. She captioned the photo: "The show must go on…"

© @parishilton Paris' music video appeared to feature Heidi Klum

Paris is preparing for her second studio album, Infinite Icon, the first since her 2006 self-titled record. The "Stars Are Blind" singer debuted the song "I'm Free" featuring Rina Sawayama as the first single ahead of the latest record, set for release on September 6.

The album, which Paris confessed on Instagram she was "so proud of", is produced by her friend Sia. The duo have supported each other for a long time, with Paris sharing the first public photos of her daughter London while talking about the singer's song "Fame Won't Love You."

Paris Hilton's Love Story

Sharing photos of herself with her nine-month-old daughter after months of privacy, Paris wrote: "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum."

"I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," she confessed, adding: "I’m so grateful she is here.

© Instagram Paris and Carter welcomed their kids via surrogate

"I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother," she continued. "My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You.'"

Paris continued that the song was a "reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world," as she called it "an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart."