Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie: Everything you need to know about 'The Simple Life' reboot

Yes, you read that right, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's iconic reality TV show The Simple Life is getting a reboot of sorts and it’s rumoured to be just as tumultuous as the original.

The original show, which first aired back in 2003 followed the best friends on a quest to "live like the other half" trading in their trust funds for a life working at fast-food restaurants, dairy cow sheds, hotels and tanning salons.

© Getty The duo were spotted yesterday filming the new reboot in Duarte, California

The show was an instant hit around the world and ran for a total of five seasons from 2003 through 2007, with both Paris and Nicole gaining even more social status than ever before.

© Getty The pair have been besties for over 20 years now

Now, 20 years on from the show's first debut, the socialite duo have confirmed that they're working on something "very very special" that in the words of Paris, is set to be "iconic, fun, and epic."

Though not technically a reboot, here’s everything we know about the new rendition of The Simple Life.

What is the new show about?

Rumours of the new reboot have been circulating for a while now, with no confirmation of exactly what to expect. While being interviewed on Good Morning America back in June, Nicole made sure not to give too much away, saying "I can’t tell you too much right now, but we’ve worked together to create something very special and exciting. I can’t wait for it to come out."

Not long after Nicole’s interview, Paris made a collaborative Instagram post with Peacock, the American streaming service heading up the show, captioning a video of a retro static tv playing The Simple Life theme song dubbed over the top "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."

Thankfully, Paris then confirmed the reboot with an Instagram video which she posted on July 17th, telling fans "We are planning something very very special to celebrate the 20th anniversary” continuing on to say "it's going to be iconic, fun, and epic."

When is it airing?

© Getty We can just tell it's going to be better than good

Unfortunately, there is yet to be an air date confirmed, but by the looks of it, the troublesome duo are hard at work filming, spotted yesterday filming at American fast food chain Sonic Drive-In. Paris donned an iconic Y2K Paris Hilton look consisting of diamante encrusted heels, a denim mini skirt and a Sonic Drive-In branded employee top, cap and skirt while Nicole sported a comical hotdog costume and set of butter yellow heels.

The recent new filming images come just days after Paris posted an insanely cute video to her TikTok account of her young son watching his "favourite show". In the video, her son, who she calls ‘P’ is mesmerised, watching his mother and aunty as they navigate the early 2000s middle-class world in a slew of platform heels, crystal-encrusted tank tops and pleated mini skirts.

With any luck the new show will air before the end of the year, perfectly coinciding with the cold and rainy couch potato months. Watch this space…