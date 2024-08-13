Keith Urban's latest video moves fans to tears as famous friends show support

Keith Urban has shared a stunning acoustic version of Ariana Grande's 'We Can't Be Friends," and it has moved fans and famous friends to tears.

Michelle Pfieffer and Rita Wilson were among those to like the post, while Karen Fairchild wrote: "Sooooo good!!"

"This is a masterpiece. The emotion that flows from you is just so inspiring," commented one follower as another praised him for making the song "so sad, in the BEST way possible!"

Watch the video here:

The song was from Ariana's 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and is about someone realizing that even after the end of a relationship they cannot be friends with their former partner because they cannot be themselves.

Keith released the cover on Spotify on July 31 when it was recorded at Spotify House in Nashville. Two days later the country star released a new single, "Heart like a Hometown," the second single from his upcoming album High, released on September 20, 2024; the first was "Wildside".

© Getty Images Keith is preparing for a new album

It is his first album in four years, since he released The Speed of Now Part 1. which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

"I’ve always been drawn toward the subject of living in the moment, because it’s all there is, and it’s hard to do," he said of the new project.

"And these days with so much ‘content’ flying at us, it can feel like drinking from a fire hose."

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole (second left, middle row) sits with husband Keith (right, middle row) and their two daughters (middle row) during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

"What makes you ‘high’ can mean whatever you want it to mean," he continued. "It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical, or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia. Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I always feel high – playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring energy and a release to people."

The last two weeks Keith has been enjoying time in Paris, France with wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and 13-year-old Faith.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole, Keith and daughters attend the Women's Street Final Skateboarding event

The family have been watching various Olympic Games 2024 events, including gymnastics and skateboarding, and in a sweet moment caught on camera, Keith was seen snapping a selfie of his family as they sat in the stands. The four were also seen watching the Women's Skateboarding final two days earlier, cheering on fellow Australian, 14-year-old skateboarder Chloe Covell.

They have also made the most of being in the city of Love, with Nicole and Sunday both attending watch brand Omega’s "Her Time" event in Paris.

Nicole's decision to allow her daughters to attend more high profile events comes as they are now both teenagers, and capable of making informed choices.

Their first big event came earlier in 2024, when they helped their mom celebrate her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award by attending the star-studded Hollywood ceremony.