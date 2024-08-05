Paris Hilton shares relatable glimpse inside her kids' messy playroom

Paris Hilton recently offered her fans a glimpse into her loving and chaotic family life.

The 43-year-old, who proudly dubbed herself the 'It Girl blueprint,' shared an endearing home video on her Instagram Stories, capturing precious moments with her two children.

The video features her eight-month-old daughter, London, and her 17-month-old son, Phoenix, enjoying their playroom.

The Stars Are Blind singer, known for her glamorous lifestyle, showed her softer side as she filmed Phoenix toddling towards her, before turning the camera to a giggling London lying on the floor. "Hi, cutie girl," Paris cooed to London, then turned to Phoenix with a heartfelt, "I love you."

Recommended video You may also like Paris Hilton marks special milestone with baby daughter London

The playroom, filled with toys and baby items, looked delightfully lived-in, showcasing a neon sign that read "Sliving Mom," a clever blend of 'slaying' and 'living,' reflecting Paris's approach to motherhood.

This candid look into her life comes after Paris shared another touching video of a special moment with her daughter.

© Instagram Paris shares relatable glimpse inside her kid's bedroom

In the clip, the Simple Life alum and her daughter wore matching Care Bears pajamas, with London donning an adorable bow.

Paris, looking chic in a white sailor's cap, leaned over to whisper "I love you" as she gently kissed London's tiny hand.

© Instagram Paris shares inside her kid's playroom

She captioned the post: "London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl. My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel."

Paris shares London and Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple’s journey into parenthood has been a joyful one, filled with moments that Paris eagerly shares with her fans.

Recently, she noted that her daughter reminds her of her sister, Nicky Hilton. "She actually looks so fairly similar to Nicky," Paris mentioned on her podcast in April. "When I look at the baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nicky. It’s cute to compare all those photos together."

© Instagram Paris' son Phoenix

Describing London as "very serious and so sweet," Paris shared her excitement about watching her children grow up together. London, who is just ten months younger than Phoenix, was also born via surrogate. The close age gap has made the siblings inseparable. "I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends," Paris enthused.

She went on to describe the bond between her two children, noting how London "loves her big brother" and how Phoenix is "so sweet and gentle with her."

© Instagram Phoenix and London looked adorable in matching outfits

Paris recounted tender moments, such as Phoenix rocking London in her little rocker and London looking up at him with a big smile, clearly adoring her big brother.

Amidst her busy life as a mom, Paris continues to pursue her passion for music. She is set to release her second album, Infinite Icon, on September 6, marking her first album in over two decades.