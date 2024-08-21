Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are glowing together after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Ben Affleck looked happier than ever as he returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday morning with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, marking a significant family moment on the same day as his two-year wedding anniversary to his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, who has reportedly filed for divorce.

The 52-year-old actor, currently at the heart of swirling divorce rumors from Jennifer Lopez, 55, made a giddy arrival back to the West Coast after dropping off his eldest daughter, Violet, at college in Connecticut.

Despite the significance of the day for his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Ben notably opted to forgo his wedding band yet again, fueling further speculation about the state of his relationship with the singer-actress. The Oscar winner looked relaxed and upbeat as he stepped off a private jet, accompanied by Jennifer Garner, 52, and their middle child, Fin, 15.

Jennifer Garner, with whom Ben shares three children from their 13-year marriage that ended in 2018, was by his side during this family moment.

The trio had just returned from dropping Violet, 18, at Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut, where she is set to begin her freshman year. In fact, Fin was seen sporting a Yale University sweatshirt, which could be a recent purchase, signaling Violet's official choice for her studies.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

As Ben and Jennifer Garner made their way through Los Angeles after their return, the actor was spotted behind the wheel of his black BMW, driving Garner away from the airport.

The two seemed relaxed, with the ease of co-parents who have weathered the ups and downs of their post-divorce relationship.

© AKGS Jennifer Garner drove off with ex Ben after spending the weekend with him

There’s been no indication that the former couple is romantically involved again, especially since Jennifer Garner has been linked to her longtime boyfriend, tech CEO John Miller.

Still, the sight of Ben and Jennifer together on the same day as his two-year wedding anniversary to Jennifer Lopez raised some eyebrows.

Fans and media alike are keeping a close watch on the actor’s every move, especially given the reports that Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce, Ben, dressed in a crisp white shirt left untucked, dark blue slacks, and Nike sneakers, seemed unfazed by the ongoing speculation.

© Instagram / @jlo Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben

He shielded his eyes behind aviator sunglasses and held onto a beverage in a plastic cup, his hair freshly cut and his face clean-shaven—presenting a fresh, relaxed look in contrast to the media storm surrounding him.

Jennifer, for her part, kept it casual as well, wearing a black top and army green slacks, with her signature brown hair down and makeup-free. The Alias star had her hands full with a book and an iPad, accessorized with an Apple Watch and a practical shoulder bag.

Fin completed the family portrait with her Yale sweatshirt, which could be a sign of sibling pride or a new addition to her wardrobe from their recent trip. She added a crossbody purse, cargo jeans, and blue sneakers to her laid-back look.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have split

The cozy family moment stood in stark contrast to the ongoing tension between Ben and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, who he has not been photographed with since mid-June.

The silence surrounding their relationship, coupled with reports of them living separately, has led to increasing speculation that an official divorce announcement from the couple is on the horizon.

It was just two years ago, on August 20, 2022, that Ben and Jennifer Lopez hosted their extravagant formal wedding ceremony at his sprawling estate in Georgia.

The couple’s love story had captivated the world, having rekindled their romance nearly two decades after their original engagement ended in 2004. Their whirlwind reunion, followed by their intimate Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, seemed like the ultimate Hollywood fairytale.