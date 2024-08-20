Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck: report

There have been signs of trouble in paradise and according to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, listing April 26, 2024 as the date of separation. She also filed for divorce without a lawyer.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2022, have reportedly been living apart since May.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

The fairytale romance

Jennifer and Ben, affectionately known as "Bennifer," first captured the public's imagination in the early 2000s. Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Their first engagement, however, ended in 2004, leaving fans heartbroken.

In a twist worthy of a Hollywood script, the pair reconnected in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

Ben and Jen's fairytale wedding

Their reunion was nothing short of magical, culminating in a lavish wedding that seemed to promise a happily-ever-after.

Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, sparking hope and excitement among their legions of fans.

The signs of trouble

Despite their picture-perfect wedding and public displays of affection, rumors of trouble in paradise began to circulate earlier this year.

Reports cited that their busy schedules and demanding careers were taking a toll on their relationship. Jennifer, a multi-talented singer, actress, and businesswoman, and Ben, an acclaimed actor and director, often found themselves pulled in different directions.

© Getty Ben and Jen have been living apart

In recent months, the couple was seen less frequently together, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage. Jennifer's absence from several high-profile events, including the premiere of Ben's latest film, only fueled the rumors.

Adding to the speculation, Jennifer and Ben have reportedly "quietly" hired a real estate agent to sell their mammoth $60 million mansion in Bel Air, California.

On Ben’s 52nd birthday, while Jennifer Lopez did make a discreet visit to his house, she later opted to spend the evening at a Bruno Mars concert with her girlfriends, celebrating the grand opening of the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

This contrast between Jennifer Lopez’s understated visit to Ben on his birthday and the fact that she spent her own 55th birthday last month without him has raised eyebrows.

Adding to the intrigue, Ben purchased a $20.5 million home in the upscale Pacific Palisades area in July, moving out of a $100k-a-month rental in Brentwood, while Jennifer Lopez has remained at their lavish Beverly Hills mansion, which is currently on the market for $68 million.

Even more telling was Jennifer Lopez’s social media activity on Ben’s birthday. Rather than acknowledging the occasion, she took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous photos from a recent trip to the Hamptons.

In the images, she posed in a stunning sheer, shimmering Dior dress, standing beside a vintage convertible—sending a message that was as dazzling as it was cryptic.

Moving forward

As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, Jennifer and Ben are focused on maintaining a positive and supportive environment for their blended family. Jennifer has two children, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

The road ahead for Jennifer

For Jennifer, this marks another significant chapter in her life. Known for her resilience and strength, she has weathered public breakups before and emerged stronger each time. Jennifer's career shows no signs of slowing down, with multiple projects in the pipeline, including new music, films, and her highly anticipated skincare line, JLo Beauty.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez took time off to focus on family

Jennifer also recently canceled her summer tour, This Is Me... Live, to focus on her family. A statement from her team read: "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar while debuting her new Delola margarita beverage, she shared, "I love to cook. My kids love to bake. I love hosting at home, family and friends, especially now that the weather is warmer. I like to have people over. I don’t like to go out a bunch."

Ben's future endeavors

Ben, too, has a busy schedule ahead. The Academy Award-winning actor and director has several projects lined up, including the much-anticipated sequel to his hit film, The Accountant. Ben has also been vocal about his commitment to sobriety and mental health, often sharing his journey with fans to raise awareness and inspire others.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben had moved closer to his ex

In an interview with People Ben reflected on his parenting style. “Kids are resilient,” he says. “They appreciate the truth. Kids, if you’re honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That’s my approach to fatherhood.”

“I’ve talked to my kids pretty honestly about tough times,” he continues. “I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you’re feeling and when you’re not feeling good, to say this is difficult for me and to reach out to their parent and teachers.”