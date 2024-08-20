Jennifer Lopez's new approach to life amid Ben Affleck split sparks debate

Jennifer Lopez is sparking conversations with her new approach to life, all thanks to a growing trend that’s taken social media by storm: the “demure” movement.

Known for her bold and fearless persona, it seems Jenny from the Block is embracing a softer, more mindful side, and fans are loving every minute of it.

The 55-year-old singer and actress, who has always been in the spotlight for her flawless style and dynamic performances, surprised her followers on Friday, August 16, with a video that showcased a different facet of her personality.

Taking to TikTok and Instagram, Jennifer shared her version of being “demure,” a term that’s gained traction on social media, thanks to influencer Jools Lebron.

Lebron, known for her serene and thoughtful approach to daily routines, has inspired a wave of videos from users imitating her mindful way of living, and now, Jennifer has joined the ranks.

In the video, Jennifer, ever the picture of grace and poise, is seen promoting her cocktail brand, Delola, but in a way that’s far from the usual celebrity endorsement.

© Jacopo Raule Jennifer Lopez is believed to be living apart from Ben Affleck

Holding a bottle of Delola L'Orange Spritz, Jennifer looks into the camera with a playful yet sophisticated smile, and explains her take on enjoying a drink in a “demure” fashion. “See how I do this, when I drink from the bottle? Very demure,” she says, lifting the bottle gently and taking a delicate sip.

She emphasizes the importance of mindfulness, adding, “I don’t just chug it, I just don’t … all the way down,” while mimicking a big gulp.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got engaged in 2002

But Jennifer isn’t just about appearances; she’s about embracing a new mindset. She continues, “Little by little. Elegant. Swelling it. Demure. Mindful,” conveying that it’s not just about what you do, but how you do it. Her words resonate with a message that is both simple and profound—taking time to savor life’s moments, even something as small as a sip of a drink, can transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.

The video quickly garnered attention, not just for its content, but for what it represents in Jennifer’s life.

Many fans and followers couldn’t help but draw connections between this newfound demure attitude and the ongoing rumors surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumoured to be divorcing

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, have been the subject of speculation lately, with rumors of marital strain making headlines.

Adding to the buzz, Jools Lebron herself took to TikTok on Saturday, August 17, to share her reaction to Jennifer’s video. In a light-hearted post, she humorously wrote, “JLO from the demure block??”