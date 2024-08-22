Michael Strahan's bittersweet family news as he prepares for major change

Michael Strahan had a bittersweet week after his daughter, Isabella, was declared cancer-free in July and returned to college after nine months of recovery.

The Good Morning America host bid farewell to both of his daughters after their Bahamian vacation as Sophia leaves for Duke University and Isabella starts back at the University of Southern California, leaving him an empty nester.

The 19-year-old Isabella initially began her studies at the college last year but had to postpone after a horrifying discovery.

Michael Strahan addresses daughter Isabella's cancer battle live on GMA

Speaking on GMA in January, she explained how she began suffering from "excruciating headaches" early in her freshman year.

"I noticed something was off since probably September," she said. "Like October 1, that's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, [I] couldn't walk straight."

Weeks later, Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma and doctors discovered a tumor growing in her brain that was "bigger than a golf ball".

© Instagram Isabella returned to college this week after being declared cancer-free

Michael recalled on GMA the moment he found out about his daughter's condition, revealing that he "doesn't remember much" but "remembers trying to figure out how to get to Los Angeles ASAP."

"I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this," he said on the show.

The twin had an immediate operation to remove the tumor, followed by four rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, and two more brain surgeries.

Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023

She documented her journey on YouTube, describing the pain that chemotherapy can cause in the body as like "having a heart attack".

"My eyes are strained; they hurt to look to the sides," she revealed. "My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal. Every single tooth just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."

Thankfully, Isabella received the all-clear from her doctors and even got to ring the bell to signify she was cancer-free last month.

© YouTube The teen documented her journey on YouTube

"It was a great, great scan; everything was clear," she shared after her final check-up. "Cancer-free, and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

She celebrated via an Instagram post in July with the caption, "After the wildest eight months, I finally got to ring the bell. Grateful for my journey."

Her dad posted a sweet comment in response, writing, "@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell, finishing chemo and on your way! You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella".

Michael with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

The teen was evidently excited to return to college and have the full experience as a cancer-free woman. She posted a snap to her Instagram stories this week, revealing that she had returned to USC, and her mom, Jean Muggli, was helping her settle in.

Michael revealed to Yahoo in December 2022 what it was like to send his two daughters off to college, calling it "a bittersweet thing".

"The bitter part is, of course, I'm gonna miss my kids when they're gone. But the sweet part is that they get a chance to grow and become adults."