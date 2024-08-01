GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter delivers update as dad maintains social media silence

Michael Strahan has been well and truly off the grid since he departed GMA for an extended break more than two weeks ago.

The popular host has stepped back from posting personal messages on social media and his Instagram feed has gone untouched since July 13.

While his absence hasn't been addressed on the show, his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, gave up their location when they shared dreamy photos from their Bahamas getaway.

However, even they have taken the time to kick back and live in the moment after their initial arrival snaps… until now.

On Wednesday, Isabella couldn't help but sneak a snap onto her stories, showcasing they were still in the tropical location.

© Instagram Isabella Strahan revealed their still in the Bahamas

Alongside the mirror selfie, the 19-year-old added a palm tree and sunshine emoji. In the image, she was standing in the plush rental property where she and her sister are staying with their dad.

Michael hasn't been in his hot seat on the ABC show for more than two weeks and is clearly enjoying a break from work and social media.

In his place on Thursday was Rebecca Jarvis, with Whit Johnson stepping in for George Stephanopoulos alongside Robin Roberts.

It's highly unusual for Michael to be away for so long and fans are looking forward to seeing his cheerful face back on GMA soon.

© Heidi Gutman Michael is enjoying a well-deserved break from GMA

Michael loves his job, but last year admitted it's important to have time for rest and relaxation. During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he said: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

It's been a rough year for Michael and his family as they've navigated Isabella's cancer battle.

The teen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023, and after surgery, she had to undergo rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

© Gilbert Flores Michael has likely been joined by his girlfriend Kayla

But on July 18, she shared the happy news that after an eight-month battle, she had been given the all-clear.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Isabella explained that she went for her last MRI scan at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and it "went great".

"It was a great, great scan," she said.

© GMA Michael visits his daughter in hospital

"Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

She added: "I miss my doctors already and everyone who's helped me because they're all so nice.

"I feel like I'm just saddened today knowing that I wasn't gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!"