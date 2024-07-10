Michael Strahan addresses daughter's health battle during emotional moment on GMA

Michael Strahan has been through a difficult time during the past few months as his beloved daughter Isabella, 19, has been battling cancer.

The Good Morning America star has largely kept his personal life separate from work, although addressed his daughter's current progress during an emotional exchange with celebrity guest Kevin Jonas on Wednesday's episode of the ABC morning news show.

Kevin was on the program to talk about his own health, having recently undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his hairline - a common form of skin cancer.

Michael Strahan addresses daughter Isabella's cancer battle

Not wanting to miss the opportunity to wish Michael and his family well while sitting next to the former NFL champion in the studio, Kevin said: "It's nothing compared to everything you've gone through. Is everything alright?"

Michael replied: "Everything is good," as Kevin added: "Please send her our love. We are big fans of your family."

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella has been battling cancer this year

"I so appreciate you, we are big fans of yours as well," Michael said.

News of Isabella's cancer battle was first announced on Good Morning America back in January. The teenager bravely sat down with her dad on GMA to talk with long-running host and family friend Robin Roberts, who has dealt with her own health battles in the past.

© Instagram Isabella was able to ring the bell to mark the end of her chemo in June

Luckily, Isabella is in a far better place now, and following a gruelling few months of chemo and multiple surgeries, she finally was able to ring the bell signalling the end of her treatment in June.

The college student has been treated at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and along the way she's been updating fans on Youtube of her progress.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January

When she first opened up about her cancer battle back in January, Isabella said: "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head. She has since had two surgeries to remove it.

© Instagram Michael with his two twin daughters Sophia and Isabella in 2023

Michael also shared: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."

Throughout her cancer treatment, Michael and his long-term partner, Kayla Quick, have been by Isabella's side, along with her mom, Jean Strahan and twin sister Sophia. Michael is also father to two grown-up children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins - Michael Jr. and Tanita.